Wind creates waves along White Rock’s waterfront. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Some power outages but no major problems after blustery windstorm sweeps B.C.

Stiffest gusts reached about 100 kilometres per hour in the waters just off Victoria

The first significant windstorm of British Columbia’s unseasonably warm fall buffeted much of the province Monday, but only a few hundred customers remained without power less than 24 hours later.

BC Hydro says heavy wind gusts affected the northern and central Interior, leaving some residents of Prince George, Smithers, Burns Lake and Fort Nelson in the dark overnight.

A toppled tree cut power to more than 300 customers in Campbell River late Monday, with no indication when the lights would be on again for affected residents in that Vancouver Island city.

Environment Canada’s special weather statements advising of the blustery conditions were lifted overnight, as the weather office reported the stiffest gusts reached about 100 kilometres per hour in the waters just off Victoria late Monday, but conditions everywhere had eased by morning.

There was concern the winds could fan several out-of-control wildfires as drought affects many regions of the province, and the B.C. Wildfire Service reports a blaze near Grand Forks has grown slightly to just under two square kilometres, but there’s no significant change to a small wildfire on Vancouver Island, just west of Duncan.

The weather office says the windstorm will leave slightly cooler conditions across the province Tuesday, but warm weather will return later in the week, potentially bringing more record-setting heat.

Seven daily temperature records were set Monday, including a high of 28.2 C in the southern Interior village of Ashcroft that eclipsed the old record of 24.4 C which had stood since 1945.

