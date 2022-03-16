South Cariboo Minor Soccer looking for more officials in all communities

Plus an open house at the Clinton fire department and kids’ camps coming up at the HUB

The Clinton fire department is holding an open house on March 26 for anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer firefighter. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Temporary Ashcroft emergency department hours

Unless otherwise indicated by Interior Health, the Ashcroft emergency department will continue to be open on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays/Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

In the event of an emergency outside those hours, call 9-1-1, or go to the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. You can also call 8-1-1 if you would like free advice/information from a health care professional about a medical issue or concern.

Soccer officials needed

After announcing that there will be a 2022 soccer season after all, the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association is now urgently looking for officials in all its communities.

In Ashcroft, SCMSA is looking for three U7 coaches and assistant coaches, one U10 coach, and one assistant coach. They also desperately need referees. There will be a coaching clinic for all communities on March 27, and a referee clinic is tentatively scheduled for April 9.

For more information, call president Brittany Giesbrecht (250-319-9361), head coach Diana Hoggard (250-457-0777), or referee-in-chief assistant Kassey Buckland (250-457-3286). For information on what is needed in other communities, call Clinton rep Melissa Painter (250-459-7718); Lillooet rep Kim Davy (250-256-1915); Lytton rep Tim Sam (250-819-9067); or Logan Lake rep Kirstie Taylor (604-250-3299).

Cache Creek market

Don’t forget about the outdoor market in Cache Creek from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 (at the main highway intersection beside Chum’s Restaurant). There will be seeds, plants, crafts, baking, garden information, and more.

Spring break camps

Looking for something fun for kids aged 5 to 14 to do over spring break? The Ashcroft HUB is offering three days of camp (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 21, 28, and 29), where participants will enjoy a variety of crafts, activities, and outdoor play. The cost is $20 per day, with snacks provided (please pack a lunch).

For more information, or to register, call the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com. You can also register at https://bit.ly/3J8mOrG.

Clinton fire department open house

Are you interested in joining the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, and curious about what that entails? Then drop by the open house at the Clinton fire hall between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 to learn more; all are welcome!

Blast off at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB’s next after school camp is out of this world! Space Camp will be taking place every Wednesday from April 6 to May 11, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Participants will learn more about the solar system through a variety of hands-on activities.

The cost is $60 per person. To book, go to https://bit.ly/3i2jjae.

Sandbag bee

The Village of Cache Creek, in conjunction with the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department, is planning a sandbag bee on Saturday, April 9. The filled sandbags will be available free for residents who need them, and a stockpile of extras will be kept on hand.

Anyone interested in helping out can bring their favourite shovel and a pair of gloves and meet up near the concession building behind the Cache Creek Park starting at 10 a.m. At lunchtime, hot dogs and refreshments will be served up by the fire department.

Softball clinics

CAN-Pitch and CAN-Hit clinics are coming to Cache Creek from April 22 to 24, for players of any skill level. The CAN-Hit session (for players aged 6 and older) will be on April 22 (cost $25 per person), while the CAN-Pitch sessions for players 7 and older will be on April 23 and 24 (cost $50 per person; pitchers must have their own catcher). Pitchers will be broken up into two groups, with each group having a 1.5-to-2-hour session in the morning and afternoon. Each team in the Cache Creek Minor Softball league must have at least two pitchers, so this is a great opportunity to develop or hone your skills.

For more information, or to register, contact Ashlene Minnabarriet at cachecreeksoftball@gmail.com. Early registration is recommended.

Prescribed burns near Lytton

The BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct a five-hectare prescribed burn south of Lytton and next to Highway 1, and a 13-hectare prescribed burn south of Lytton on the Skuppah 2A and Inklyuhkinatko reserves.

The burns could begin as early as March 14, with the exact timing dependent on weather, site, and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Trained wildfire crews will carefully control and monitor the fires at all times. Smoke and flames may be visible from Lytton, Lytton First Nation, Kumsheen Rafting Resort, Skuppah First Nation, Siska First Nation, Highway 1, and Highway 12.

The goal of these burns is to reduce the level of combustible material in the area by mimicking a naturally occurring ground fire. The removal of these fuels helps reduce the threat of interface wildfires.

Masks in schools

In accordance with the provincial COVID-19 Communicable Disease Guidelines for K-12 settings, the decision to wear a mask or not becomes optional for schools in School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) when classes return from spring break on April 4.

All students, staff, and visitors to schools must continue to wear masks until the lifting comes into effect on the first day of spring break (March 19).

Public input on freedom of information law

The all-party Special Committee to Review the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) is now accepting input on B.C.’s freedom of information and protection of privacy law.

FIPPA provides British Columbians with a right to access records from public bodies, governs how public bodies collect, use, and disclose personal information, and requires public bodies to protect the personal information that they have in their custody or control.

British Columbians can share their input on the act by making a written, audio, or video submission via the committee’s website at https://bit.ly/33WuEW0. The deadline for submissions is 3 p.m. (Pacific time) on March 31, 2022.

The committee will also be holding a number of public meetings in the coming weeks. Anyone interested in presenting to the committee can add their name to the waiting list by contacting the Parliamentary Committees Office by email at FOICommittee@leg.bc.ca or by phone at (250) 356-2933 or 1-877-428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.).

Election Act changes modernize B.C.’s voting process

British Columbians will experience a more efficient, faster process the next time they vote in a provincial election, as changes to the Election Act are brought into force.

The amendments will allow Elections BC to use machines to more quickly and accurately count paper ballots. Election officials will also be able to use an electronic voting book to check voter information, speeding up the process for people who vote in person. This new process will also improve safeguards by making it easier for officials to check who has cast a ballot.

Ballot printers will also be added to polling stations, helping reduce the need for write-in ballots and adding convenience for voters. The printers will create custom ballots with the correct information for any British Columbian’s registered electoral district, allowing voters to cast their ballots anywhere in the province.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News