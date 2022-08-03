South Cariboo Minor Soccer looking to fill key positions at upcoming AGM

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The Association’s AGM is on Aug. 24, and several key positions need to be filled at the meeting in order to ensure there is a 2023 season. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Dairy Queen fans are encouraged to continue the 20-year tradition of making miracles happen for children and their families by visiting their local DQ to celebrate Miracle Treat Day. Net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat purchased at participating DQ stores — including the Cache Creek location — will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

In 2021 alone, local children’s hospitals across Canada delivered care to children through nearly three million in-person and virtual visits. DQ employees, franchisees, volunteers, and stakeholders come together throughout the year to help raise funds that allow children’s hospitals to provide the best care possible. Since the partnership began 38 years ago in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to the Children’s Miracle Network, with more than $46 million raised to date in Canada alone.

Election information session

Anyone interested in running in the upcoming 2022 civic election is invited to an information session at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 in the Ashcroft council chambers (601 Bancroft Street).

The session will include information on the nomination process, legislative requirements, roles and responsibilities, and the time commitment. At the end of the session there will be an opportunity to talk to staff and council members and ask questions about being an elected official.

There is more information on the Village of Ashcroft website (www.ashcroftbc.ca) under the Elections tab on the home page.

Minor soccer AGM

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association will be holding its AGM at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The meeting will take place in the social room at the Ashcroft HUB, and those who want to attend but cannot be there in person can attend via Zoom.

The Association has a number of vacant positions, including vice-president, head referee, registrar, scheduler, treasurer, volunteer coordinator, statistician, and communications rep. If the most critical positions are not filled by the end of the AGM, the 2023 season will be cancelled.

Basketball at the HUB

Looking to stay active and shoot some hoops over the summer? Stop by the Ashcroft HUB every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for drop-in basketball. The sessions are for anyone aged 14 and older, and the cost is $2 per session. Please wear indoor footwear.

Walhachin Museum

The Walhachin Museum — located in the historic Soldiers’ Memorial Hall — is open through the summer by appointment. To arrange a visit, phone or text (250) 318-6100.

Kamloops Music in the Park

After two years, Canada’s longest-running free music festival has returned with the 28th edition of Music in the Park, presented by BCLC and the City of Kamloops. There will be free, nightly performances through Aug. 31 at the Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park. All concerts are weather and air quality permitting, and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations on Fridays in support of the Kamloops Food Bank.

Food Truck Wednesdays have also returned to Riverside Park. Every Wednesday, a minimum of two food trucks will be onsite from 6 to 9 p.m., serving hungry concertgoers a variety of tasty street-eats.

The full 2022 Music in the Park nightly entertainment schedule is available on the City of Kamloops website at https://bit.ly/37L4h3R.

Volunteers needed at Honour Ranch

Honour Ranch, located 12 kilometres from Ashcroft, is a non-profit organization that helps members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, emergency services personnel, and their families who are suffering from operational stress injuries.

The ranch is in need of volunteers to help at the site with cleaning, maintenance, and many other tasks. If you are available and would like to help a very worthwhile cause, contact Darrin Curran at darrincurran@gmail.com or (250) 319-3461 for more information.

The Sky’s No Limit

The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too! is the world’s largest aviation, aerospace, marine and defence diversity outreach event, and the 10th annual event is coming to Abbotsford International Airport on Oct. 1 and 2.

This epic annual hands-on experience is completely free and open to absolutely everyone of any age, gender, or citizenship; no registration is required. Aside from well over a billion dollars of amazing assets from the Canadian and U.S. military, Coast Guard, RCMP, CBSA, various municipal police/fire departments, search and rescue, and other representatives from aviation, aerospace, marine and defence, it also offers free flights for female first-time fliers of any age. Participants also get the very rare opportunity to meet a NASA astronaut in person.

To learn more about the event, go to https://bit.ly/3PXiBdE.



