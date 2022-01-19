South Cariboo soccer season in jeopardy without more volunteers

Several executive positions need to be filled by Jan. 27 or soccer cannot go ahead this year

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. Unless a number of executive positions are filled soon, there will be no soccer season this year. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)

COVID rapid test kits

Interior Health will be distributing COVID-19 rapid test kits at the Ashcroft Hospital on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. while supplies last. There is no need to get out of your vehicle; just follow the signage in the parking lot outside the hospital, and someone will come to your window.

Each kit has two tests, and they will be giving out one kit per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Help needed for soccer season

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association has put out a call for volunteers, who are needed in order to ensure there is kids’ soccer this season. Several crucial executive positions have to be filled by Jan. 27. If they are not, there will be no soccer this year. Positions that need filling are:

Head Referee

Sponsor Liaison

Statistician

Volunteer Coordinator

Vice-President

Communications

Anyone who is willing and able to help out, or who would like more information about the positions that need filling, can send a message via the SCMSA Ashcroft Facebook page.

Seniors’ program

The Seniors Connect Community Coffee program is still happening at the Ashcroft HUB, every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. (sponsored by Better at Home) and every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Seniors are invited to take part in the free drop-in program, where they can enjoy a cup of coffee, visit with friends, or work on a puzzle.

HUB programs postponed

Two programs being offered by the Ashcroft HUB — “Around the World in Eight Weeks” and “Cooking Class for Teens” — are still going ahead, but have had their start dates postponed. The former will now start on Feb. 2, while the latter will start on March 1.

Spaces are still available for both programs. To find out more, visit the Ashcroft HUB Facebook page, email ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or call (250) 453-9177.

New principal in Cache Creek

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is pleased to announce that Colleen DeVeyrac has been appointed to the position of principal at Cache Creek Elementary school effective Feb. 14, 2022.

DeVeyrac has more than 30 years of experience as an educator, leader, consultant, and principal. She is currently the principal of St’a7mes School in Squamish, B.C., and has extensive experience in leadership, inclusive education, and working with and for Indigenous students, families, and communities.

BC Winter Games cancelled

The BC Games Society and the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games Society have made the difficult decision not to stage the BC Winter Games next month. However, Games organizers and stakeholders will explore options to see if the region can deliver this multi-sport event in 2023.

Greater Vernon made every effort to stage these Games. However the ongoing pandemic, coupled with external factors such as wildfires and floods in many parts of the province this past year, have made it impossible to stage a safe and memorable Games this winter.

The 2022 BC Winter Games in Greater Vernon were expecting 1,800 athletes, coaches, and officials from communities across the province, with as many as 2,000 volunteers. The BC Games are held every two years, with Prince George still hoping to host the 2022 BC Summer Games. The 2024 BC Winter Games will be in Quesnel. Additional information about a future version of the 2022 BC Winter Games will be shared when available.

Canada Summer Jobs program

The 2022 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) application period for employers is now open. The CSJ program is a long-standing Government of Canada program that strives to help youth from ages 15–30 obtain their first summer work experience.

Canadian employers and small businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some are struggling to hire the workers they need. Young people have also been impacted, and continue to face obstacles in finding quality jobs that will help them earn money, grow professionally, and build their careers.

This year, the program is aiming to create up to 100,000 full-time summer jobs for young people across the country. Public and private sector employers will be reimbursed for up to 50 per cent of British Columbia minimum wage, and not-for-profit employers will be fully reimbursed for British Columbia minimum wage.

Employers interested in applying for funding to hire young Canadians this summer have until Jan. 25, 2022 to submit their applications. For more information on how to apply for CSJ funding, visit http://bit.ly/2Ft8bBs.

Phone scam using local numbers

Scammers are still at work in the area, and when they call, the number displays as local (457-xxxx). There are at least two variations: in one, the caller claims that Canada Post has seized a parcel with your name on it containing illegal substances, and that a warrant is out for your arrest; in the other, the caller claims that your social insurance number has been compromised. If you receive one of these calls, do not provide any information or take any of the suggested actions; simply hang up.

Literacy event funding

Are a you a person, group, or non-profit society providing an opportunity for literacy activities in your community? Is your planned activity open to, and intended for, all people in the communities of Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Cooks Ferry Band, Ashcroft Band, and Bonaparte First Nation? Does your activity have strong connections to literacy?

Community Futures and Bridging to Literacy can provide funding in the form of a grant for up to $500 to help events that support a variety of literacy activities relating to family, nutrition, computers, health, finance, seniors, and more. Examples of eligible expenses include Family Literacy Day events, participant supplies for literacy programs, and public education events that foster literacy.

To find out more, contact Jan Morrison at Community Futures Sun Country (250-453-9165 or toll-free at 1-800-567-9911; you can also go to www.cfsun.ca).



