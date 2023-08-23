Special meeting will discuss Cache Creek Flood Recovery Plan

(from l) Lilly Krantz, Ava Rose Krantz, and Suzanna Lee Krantz with artwork they created at the Spences Bridge Lookout with the help of Neighbourhood Small Grants funding. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Wildfire smoke poses risks

Communities across the Interior Health region are experiencing heavy impacts from wildfire smoke. It can adversely impact people with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes, who — along with pregnant women, infants, and young children — are most affected by wildfire smoke.

The best way to protect your health from wildfire smoke is to reduce your exposure to smoke and seek cleaner air. During smoky conditions, stay indoors and reduce the time spent outside, and reduce outdoor physical activity and decrease physical exertion when air quality is poor. Consider wearing a well-fitted respirator if you cannot access cleaner air, to reduce exposure to particulate matter in smoke.

Ensure your plan to self-manage any chronic diseases (e.g., respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) is in place and up-to-date, and that adequate rescue medications are available. Spend time in a room in your home with a portable air cleaner with HEPA filtration to reduce smoke exposure.

Neighbourhood Small Grants

Applications for Neighbourhood Small Grants in the Thompson and Cariboo areas will open on Sept. 7, and an online information session about the grants is being held on Thursday, Aug. 24 starting at 7 p.m.

Neighbourhood Small Grants is a grassroots program that connects and celebrates neighbourhoods and communities. Grants are given to anyone with an idea that contributes to their community. No experience is necessary, and the application process is quick and simple. Grants of up to $500 are awarded to individuals who plan and host projects.

For more information, email coordinator Yunuen Perez-Vertti at yperezvertti@anhbc.org. To register for the Zoom session on Aug. 24, go to https://shorturl.at/JPU45.

Cache Creek recovery plan meeting

Residents are invited to attend a special meeting of Cache Creek council on Monday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Village Office. Council will be reviewing and discussing each of the 24 points in the village’s Flood Recovery Plan. The full plan can be found as part of the agenda of the Aug. 8 council meeting. The meeting will also be live-streamed by the HUB Online Network, and can be viewed on their Facebook page.

Help Cache Creek pick people’s favourite

The Village of Cache Creek is looking for people to nominate their favourite planter in this year’s Adopt a Planter campaign! Even with the flooding that affected the town, the planters in Cache Creek were lovingly filled and tended by community volunteers, and now the public can have their say in the People’s Choice Award.

You don’t have to leave your armchair: a selection of photos of all the planters is online (along with a voting form) at https://cachecreek.ca/adopt-a-planter. There is no criteria for judging: you can pick whatever planter tickles your fancy or delights the senses. Voters’ names will be entered in a draw, with two lucky winners each receiving a $25 gift card.

Nicola Valley Rodeo Parade

Saddle up on Sept. 1 and ride on over to Merritt for the Nicola Valley Rodeo Parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Organizers say it’s shaping up to be one of the best parades yet, and all are invited to attend. You can also enter a float, walk, or ride in the parade; for more information contact Jacqueline at (250) 936-8585.

Hockey registration

Registration for the upcoming Thompson Cariboo Minor Hockey season is underway, and organizers are looking to firm up the numbers in each division. Late registration fees (a $100 increase to the regular registration fee) will apply as of Sept. 1, so sign up now to save some money.

For more information about divisions, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3KR0uWG.

Occupational First Aid

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting an Occupational First Aid Level 1 course on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $140 per person, and a minimum of 10 people are needed in order for the course to run, so anyone thinking of taking part is encouraged to register as soon as possible.

To register, or for more information, go to https://wkf.ms/3rJ2fy9 or contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Desert Daze clarification

The Desert Daze Festival organizers would like to issue a correction. An article about the festival in the Aug. 10 issue of the Journal stated that CSA-approved propane fire devices would be provided for festival-goers. While these devices are allowed at the site, users must bring their own; they will not be provided by the festival. The Journal regrets the error.

Medal of Good Citizenship

Nominations are open for the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for 2023. This prestigious medal recognizes people who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward, and acknowledges their generosity, service, acts of selflessness, and contributions to community life. Any current or former long-term resident of British Columbia is eligible to be nominated for the medal; youth aged 15-25 and posthumous nominations are also welcome.

Nominations are due by Monday, Sept. 4 for nominees to be considered this year. Submissions received after this date will be considered for 2024. Nomination forms and the criteria are at www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship.

