Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of B.C. Thursday due to the potential for strong winds Thursday night. (Environment Canada map)

Special weather statement issued for Interior; strong winds, rain expected Thursday night

Winds gusting to 80 km/hr expected

Much of B.C.’s Interior is under a special weather statement due to a system expected to bring strong winds Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Clearwater and Cache Creek are just some of the cities Environment Canada is warning should be prepared for the blustery weather.

The special weather statement covers the Cariboo, Chilcotin, North and South Thompson, Nicola, Fraser Canyon, Okanagan and Okanagan Valley regions.

Read More: VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

“Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of the low tonight and then shift to west or northwest on Friday,” states Environment Canada. “Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected except gusts to 80 km/h or more are possible for Chilcotin, Cariboo – south including Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Fraser Canyon.”

Rain, at times heavy, is also expected for the Central Coast – inland sections.

“A slow moving Pacific frontal system will bring rain at times heavy to the Central Coast today and tonight. Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm can be expected by Friday morning, when the frontal system finally moves out of the region,” states Environment Canada.

As of Thursday morning, Bella Coola is under a rainfall warning.

“Along with heavy rain strong westerly wind gusts to 70 km/h can be expected overnight and Friday morning. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Special weather statement issued for Interior; strong winds, rain expected Thursday night

Winds gusting to 80 km/hr expected

Most Read