Spooktacular Halloween fun this weekend from Lytton to Clinton

Get ready for some great Halloween events for the young and the young at heart

Photographer Gary Winslow will be at the Cache Creek Halloween Kids’ Costume Party on Oct. 31 to take free pictures of all the attendees. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)

Skeletal trees stand stark against sober skies. Leaves rustle and skitter across lawns and lanes. Pumpkins pop up in unexpected places, and spooky decorations adorn doors and windows.

Halloween is drawing near, and an array of events is scheduled between now and Oct. 31. Looking for some Halloween fun? The Journal has you covered.

ON NOW

Clinton: Decorate your doorstep

Make Clinton a spooktacular delight by picking up a free pumpkin at the village office or Clinton Library from now until Oct. 28. Carve or decorate it, then send a photo of your creation to be featured on Facebook and entered to win a prize pack.

For details, or to submit your photos, go to the Explore Clinton Facebook page or email clintonchallenge@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Ashcroft: Skating party

Koppers Ashcroft Inc. will be hosting a free Halloween Skating Party at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All ages are welcome at the fun family event, which will feature free hot dogs and drinks. Wear your best Halloween costume, as there will be costume judging, with prizes for the winners.

Skeetchestn: Drive-in movie

The Skeetchestn Fire Department is holding a drive-in movie event at the Big Sky gas station parking lot. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the film Minions: The Rise of Gru starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display starting at 8:30 p.m.

Ashcroft: Legion costume party

The Ashcroft Legion is holding a Halloween costume party and karaoke night starting at 7 p.m. at the Legion. There will be costume prizes, drink specials, and snacks, so come down for a fun night of singing and dancing.

For more information contact the Legion at (250) 453-2423.

Clinton: Halloween at the Legion

The Clinton Legion is holding a Halloween karaoke night starting at 7 p.m. Non-members are welcome.

Savona: Halloween spooktacular

The Savona Community Association is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be freaky food, fun, and prizes, so dress up in costume, get your freak on, and boo-ty on the dance floor.

Tickets are $25 each, and are available at Miller’s Crossing in Savona.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Lytton: Kumsheen Rafting festivities

Kumsheen Rafting Resort north of Lytton is hosting a free family Halloween event starting at 4 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, a hot dog roast, games and prizes, Halloween movies, and specialty drinks.

Spences Bridge: Wiener roast

Come on down to the Lookout in Spences Bridge at 5 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for a wiener roast, hot chocolate, and a bonfire. Take a break from trick-or-treating and warm up by the fire, or bring your treats with you and hand them out while gathered together with friends and neighbours.

Clinton: Halloween pit stop

Stop by the Clinton Memorial Hall on LeBourdais Avenue between 5 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters can re-fuel and warm up with a complimentary hot dog and hot beverage.

Cache Creek: Costume party

The Kids’ Halloween Costume Party will be taking place at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes, and there will be prizes, with kids judged by age group. There will also be hot dogs and drinks, with a fireworks display courtesy of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department starting at 8 p.m.

Photographer extraordinaire Gary Winslow will once again be there with a photo booth, to take pictures of the participants. The pictures are absolutely free, and afterward you can share them with friends and family.

Health Canada notes that even though Halloween is a fun holiday for kids (and even the not so young), some costumes and decorations can pose hazards, including a fire threat. To reduce risks, make sure that you choose costumes and accessories that are less likely to catch on fire. Pick brightly-coloured costumes that can be clearly seen by motorists, and add reflective tape to the costume to increase visibility. Choose costumes that fit well and can be worn over warm clothing to protect your child against cold and wet weather.

Candles, jack-o-lanterns, lighters, and matches are all fire hazards. Instead, use flashlights or battery-operated candles, and keep candles, matches, lighters, and other fire hazards in a place that children cannot reach.

Check indoor and outdoor decorative lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections. Do not overload extension cords. Make sure the lights are certified by a recognized organization like the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the Underwriters’ Laboratory of Canada (ULC).

Finally, remember to always examine treats and toys that are brought home before giving them to your children. Whether you taste test a chocolate bar or two while you do this is between you and your conscience.



