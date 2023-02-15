Spring break courses for kids coming up at the Ashcroft HUB

Nancy Kendall of Better at Home writes: ‘A heartfelt thank you to The HUB, Jessica Clement, and Leisa Smith for a wonderful Valentine’s lunch and dance on Feb. 13. Our Community Coffee participants were treated to heart-shaped sandwiches, scones, and so many other treats. Everyone indulged and enjoyed themselves, especially the dancing! Community Coffee is held every Monday (except long weekends) at 1 p.m., hosted by the Ashcroft HUB and sponsored by Ashcroft-Cache Creek Better at Home. All seniors are welcome to drop by for great coffee or tea and enjoy some conversation and some new friendships.’ (Photo credit: Nancy Kendall)

Concert at UniTea

UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft is excited to be presenting the Kris Ruston Jazz Trio in concert on Friday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Kris Ruston has been playing music with various ensembles for more than 25 years. Along with Alex Ward (bass) and Jared Wilman (drums), he’ll be performing a mix of standard and contemporary pieces, along with some original music that is sure to please.

Tickets are $22 each; call or text (250) 457-1145 to reserve.

Royal Purple bingo

Come down to the Cache Creek Community Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19 for bingo, sponsored by the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the bingo action starts at 6:30 p.m.

Honouring Ourselves, Building Resiliency workshops

The S.T.V. Counselling Program is hosting free workshops, which are open to women of all ages and walks of life. The workshops are held at the Bethel Pentacostal Tabernacle at 308 Dewdney Avenue, Clinton, and are all from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upcoming workshops will deal with How Events Shape our Brains (Feb. 22); Power Dynamics in Society (March 1); Self Care Strategies (March 15); and Community Change (March 29). Workshop handouts and refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, or for more information, contact Tshidi Machete at tshidi.machete@cmhasouthcariboo.org or (778) 482-1788.

Alzheimer Society webinar

Moving into a care home can be a challenging adjustment for someone living with dementia. The adjustment can take weeks or even months and often entails a lot of anxiety. The same is true for the person caring for them. While caregivers may experience a variety of emotions, establishing a new routine may prove just as difficult.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering a free webinar providing practical tips for adjusting to the transition as a caregiver. It takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., and will also explore tips for enhancing care home visits, working with a care team, and acting as an advocate for quality dementia care.

Register for the webinar by going to https://bit.ly/3IhelEP.

Library fun

A children’s “Crafts to Go” session is taking place via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Pre-register at the Ashcroft or Cache Creek branch and pick up your materials ahead of time, then get ready to join in the fun on Feb. 25.

Home Alone and Baby Sitters courses

The Ashcroft HUB is holding two courses over spring break: a Home Alone course on Monday, March 27 and a Baby Sitters course on April 3-4.

The Home Alone course is from 9 a.m. to noon and is for any children aged 10 or older. The cost is $50 per person, which includes a workbook and a snack.

The Baby Sitters course is a two-day course that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Children taking part must be 12 years old and able to read and write on their own. The cost is $125 per participant.

Both courses have limited space available, so book today by calling the HUB at (250) 453-9177, emailing ashcrofthub@gmail.com, dropping by the office, or going to http://bit.ly/3xizms6.

Newspaper back issues

Looking for old newspapers to use as kindling (or for anything else)? The Journal has stacks of back issues available at the office, available by donation for anyone who wants them. Money collected will go to help Soup’s On in Ashcroft. The Journal also has sturdy cardboard boxes available, for anyone needing them for packing, storage, and more.



