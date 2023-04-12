Spring is here, but don’t put away those winter tires just yet

While many highways in B.C. do not require winter tires on vehicles after March 30, several others — including the Coquihalla and Highway 97C in the Southern Interior — require vehicles to have winter tires until April 30. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)

Even though spring is officially here, Mother Nature still has winter weather on her mind, particularly in some of the province’s high mountain passes. That’s why, although winter tires or chains are only required on some designated highways through March 31, for highways located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, the requirements extend until April 30.

“As spring arrives we naturally start to think about how much longer we need to use winter tires. The answer is based on safety, not the season,” says Trace Acres, spokesperson for the Shift into Winter campaign.

Most Lower Mainland drivers can now safely remove their winter tires, but they are still required on the Coquihalla and on Highway 3. In the north, almost all routes require winter tires on your vehicle until April 30, and the same is true for the Okanagan and the Kootenays. If you are travelling on a route requiring chains or winter tires and do not have them, police could turn you back and fine you.

Winter tires provide better traction and stopping performance when temperature drop below 7C and on wet, snowy, or icy roads. All-season and summer tires are less effective in colder weather.

“The difference in traction can be the difference between you reaching your destination safely or you and your passengers being in a serious crash,” Acres says

Vehicles generally take longer to stop when roads are slippery, so reducing your driving speed is essential. “We need to be thinking how to get to our destination safely instead of getting there quickly. You can never be sure how your vehicle or other drivers will react in wet or icy conditions.”

Drivers also need to keep tires properly inflated. Air pressure decreases in cold weather, which can affect braking distance, steering, and handling. Shift into Winter recommends checking air pressure at least every month.

Highways requiring winter tires or chains are marked with signs and listed online and at www.drivebc.ca. Even on roads where winter tires are no longer required, they are still best for safety while temperatures still regularly fall below 7C.

Some other tips to help drivers stay safe at this time of year:

Check DriveBC.ca and local reports for updated road and weather conditions in your area and at your destination. Conditions can change substantially from one area to another.

Avoid driving when road and weather conditions are poor, if possible, and prepare yourself by knowing how to drive for the conditions before you get behind the wheel.

Shift into Winter is a joint provincial initiative supported by the Winter Driving Safety Alliance and managed by Road Safety at Work. For more information visit www.shiftintowinter.ca.



