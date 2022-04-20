Spring isn’t here: Clinton, Ashcroft, Cache Creek set new cold temperature records

Easter weekend saw unseasonable weather that had the mercury dipping well below zero

If you think it’s been a bit chillier than usual for this time of year, Environment Canada confirms that you’re not wrong.

On April 16, nearly two dozen B.C. communities — including Clinton, Ashcroft/Cache Creek, Lytton, Lillooet, Kamloops, and Merritt — saw new record low temperatures in the early morning hours. In some places it was the third straight day of new record lows: Clinton was one of four communities that saw its lowest-ever minimum temperature for April 16, and also set or tied its record low on April 14 and 15. Its low of -9.5° C on April 16 beat the previous low of -7.2, set back in 1976.

The other three communities on a cold streak were Puntzi Mountain, Nakusp, and Bella Bella.

Two of the records that were broken on April 16 date back to the 19th century: Vancouver (-1.2) beat its previous low of -0.6 from 1896, and Princeton’s -8.4 broke a record that had stood since 1895, when the temperature was -6.7. Bella Coola (1901), Quesnel (1909), Nelson (1918), and Prince George (1927) also broke long-standing records.

Other chilly places on April 16 include:

Ashcroft/Cache Creek: New record of -4.1 (previous record of -4 set in 1995)

Kamloops: New record of -5.5 (previous record of -5 set in 1971)

Lillooet: New record of -3.4 (previous record of -1.7 set in 1973)

Lytton: New record of -3.6 (previous record of -2.2 set in 1971)

Merritt: New record of -8.3 (previous record of -6.7 set in 1971)

The unseasonable cold snap was caused by a trough over central and southern B.C. combined with clear skies overnight.

This pattern is expected to start to change gradually as we head toward the end of the month, with overnight temperatures rising to more seasonal norms.



