Visibility is low on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday morning as light snow could fall in the area. (DriveBC)

Visibility is low on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday morning as light snow could fall in the area. (DriveBC)

Sprinkle of snow in the forecast for Okanagan Connector

Light snow is expected at the Pennask Summit on Wednesday morning

It’s not even fall yet but for the second time in three days, there’s a chance of snow on the Okanagan Connector.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement as there is a chance of light snow at the Pennask Summit.

“A low-pressure system is bringing precipitation to the southern interior this morning,” says Environment Canada. “Freezing levels are near 1700 metres, so Pennask Summit on Highway 97C could see periods of light snow.”

On top of light snow, there is a chance of icy and slippery conditions and low visibility because of fog.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks captain visits West Kelowna Fire Department

READ MORE: West Kelowna wildfire remains out of control despite low activity

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherhighway chaosKelownaMerrittOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New B.C. disaster preparation, response and recovery laws coming soon
Next story
B.C. gym teacher banned after sexually exploiting teen student

Just Posted

The new AgLife Network will focus on suicide prevention and mental health support for B.C.'s agricultural community. (Pixabay Photo)
New suicide prevention program for B.C.’s farmers, ranchers

The crash happened on Sep. 19 at approximately 2:00 a.m., one kilometre west of Juniper Beach Provincial Park near Walhachin (Credit: BC Wildfire Service)
4 wildfire fighters killed in Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

Visibility is low on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday morning as light snow could fall in the area. (DriveBC)
Sprinkle of snow in the forecast for Okanagan Connector

Archie Chantyman (front) set off on a healing walk from Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation west of Quesnel intending to make it to St. Joseph’s Residential School. He was joined, early on, by Mateo Rojas (with flag), Freddie Clement (with feathers) and a representative from Seasons House (with dog). (Karen Powell photo)
Archie Chantyman walks from his Nation near Quesnel deep into his past