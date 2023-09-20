Sprinkle of snow in the forecast for Okanagan Connector

Light snow is expected at the Pennask Summit on Wednesday morning

Visibility is low on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday morning as light snow could fall in the area. (DriveBC)

It’s not even fall yet but for the second time in three days, there’s a chance of snow on the Okanagan Connector.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement as there is a chance of light snow at the Pennask Summit.

“A low-pressure system is bringing precipitation to the southern interior this morning,” says Environment Canada. “Freezing levels are near 1700 metres, so Pennask Summit on Highway 97C could see periods of light snow.”

On top of light snow, there is a chance of icy and slippery conditions and low visibility because of fog.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks captain visits West Kelowna Fire Department

READ MORE: West Kelowna wildfire remains out of control despite low activity

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherhighway chaosKelownaMerrittOkanaganSnow