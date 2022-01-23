FILE Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Staffing shortages, COVID-19 lead to postponement of B.C. provincial exams

Education ministry assures students that postponement will not affect university admissions

British Columbia’s Education Ministry says graduation assessments for students in grades 10 to 12 will not take place this month due to COVID-19.

The ministry says in a statement that staffing issues have significantly affected the administration of the assessments.

The ministry says it will provide an exemption to Grade 12 students graduating early in the school year.

It adds that is has worked with post-secondary institutions to ensure that admissions will not be affected by these changes.

The ministry says the news may cause concern for students and promised that all Grade 12 students will graduate on time, both for early graduation and June graduation, as long as all other graduation requirements are met.

The exams will be pushed to a later date, currently scheduled for April and June.

READ MORE: Change to shorter isolation period part of managing COVID-19 in B.C., top doctor says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Indo Canadian group in Manitoba working to find relatives of frozen family
Next story
RCMP lay charge, issue arrest warrant for Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter

Just Posted

Ashcroft Hospital and Health site (Journal files)
TNRD frustrated with lack of communication from Interior Health Authority

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

(from l) The Ashcroft HUB’s departing executive director Vicky Trill receives a painting from South Cariboo E. Fry Society executive director Trish Schachtel (painting created by Christine Williams), with interim executive director Jessica Clement. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
New face at helm of Ashcroft HUB with departure of Vicky Trill

(from l) Police team coach Richard Wright and captain Chris Buckland receive a Christmas gift and note from Ashcroft fire chief Josh White on behalf of the fire department. White noted that he probably should have left before the officers realized the bag contained hog pellets. “They need something in the tank to keep them going. Other than donuts and caffeine that is.” (Photo credit: Facebook)
Guns and Hoses charity hockey match going ahead on Jan. 22