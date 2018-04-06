Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio to receive emergency alerts.

Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones.

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks, in addition to traditional broadcast channels.

Related: Here's how Canada's national public alert system will work

In the case of a life-threatening emergency, officials will send a localized alert that will compel compatible phones to emit an alarm and display a bilingual text warning.

Situations that could prompt an alert include forest fires, terrorist threats or an Amber Alert for a missing child.

Related: No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Canada’s broadcast regulator, the CRTC, has said that wireless carriers will conduct one test of the system during the week of May 6.

The shrill, siren-like alarm tone is the same one that currently accompanies emergency broadcasts on radio and television.

The Alert Ready website says individuals will not be billed for the messages.

The Canadian Press

