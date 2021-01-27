Statistics Canada looking for census workers throughout region

Statistics Canada is now hiring thousands of people across the country in almost every community to work on the 2021 census. (Photo credit: Statistics Canada)

Census workers wanted

Canada’s next Census of Population will take place in spring 2021, and Statistics Canada is now hiring across the country in every community, big and small, in preparation for the 2021 census.

Against the current context of COVID-19, Statistics Canada is committed to hiring locally and ensuring the safety of its employees and community members at all times. A wide variety of census job opportunities are available, and most involve doing the field work associated with data collection. Field positions include both supervisory and non-supervisory roles, but most census jobs are enumerator positions (non-supervisory). The job start and end dates vary by position and location, but most will be between March and July 2021. Positions entail 20 to 40 hours of work per week, mostly on evenings and weekends.

For more information about available positions and employment eligibility, or to apply, go to www.census.gc.ca/jobs.

Choose to move

Are you 65 or older and wanting to become more active in a safe and fun way? Check out “Choose to Move”, a free, three-month program offered online or by phone everywhere in the province by the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA). The program is also being offered in-person at the Ashcroft HUB.

As long as you have a telephone connection or a device connected to the internet, you can take part from the comfort of your own home. The program is run by BCRPA-registered fitness leaders who have their Older Adult specialty, and introduces older adults to the habit of physical activity while helping them meet new friends and make a positive healthy lifestyle change.

Choose to Move is free and flexible, and provides participants with the motivation and support to become more physically active. The program gives people the opportunity to work with a trained activity coach who will support them by helping to develop a physical activity plan tailored specifically to each person.

For information about the in-person HUB program, call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com. For details about the online program, go to www.choosetomove.ca.

Bookkeeping 101 workshop

Did you know that sloppy financial record keeping is more likely to ruin a business in the short term than any other mistake?

Community Futures Sun Country is sponsoring participants who want to attend an upcoming Bookkeeping 101 workshop. Those taking part will learn how to read financial statements and find out more about Excel spreadsheets, budgets, overhead projection costs, trial balances, and profit and loss.

The cost of the workshop is $50, which Community Futures will cover. It takes place via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 1 to 4:30 p.m., and there are limited spaces available; for more information, or to register, call (250) 453-9165 or email vision@cfsun.ca.

Online bookings at Service BC

Anyone wanting to make an appointment at any Service BC location can now make an appointment online before visiting, which reduces lineups, saves time, and makes it easier to maintain physical distancing, helping keep visitors, staff, and communities safe.

Appointments can be scheduled through the mobile BC Services Card, online at http://bit.ly/35In1QP, or by calling your nearest Service BC location. There are offices in Ashcroft (250-453-2412; open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Clinton (250-459-2268; open Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). At both sites, 9 to 10 a.m. daily is reserved for seniors and those with underlying health issues.

Service BC helps people access hundreds of different programs and services offered by the B.C. government, including income assistance, residential tenancy applications, and the Affordable Childcare Benefit.

Improving access to mental health and substance use support

Interior Health has made it easier for people to find the community mental health and substance use (MHSU) supports they need with the expansion of an easy-to-remember phone number: 310-MHSU (6478).

The phone service was developed in response to feedback from clients and the public, to make it simpler for people to access and navigate community support. It is available to service providers as well as the general public who wish to connect to MHSU services.

The 310-MHSU phone service offers a connection to community-based Interior Health MHSU services. Calls to 310-MHSU will be automatically routed to the nearest community MHSU centre, where staff will determine the caller’s needs and connect them to the appropriate service. The 310-MHSU number does not replace existing phone numbers for community, acute, or emergency services, or for The Interior Crisis Line (1-888-353-2273). If you are in crisis and need immediate help, call 9-1-1. For mental health services for those under age 19, visit B.C. Child and Youth Mental Health at http://bit.ly/3qw1O4j for a full range of resources.

For more information about MHSU services in Interior Health, visit www.interiorhealth.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News