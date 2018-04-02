Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

Have you bought a bottle of Stella Artois lately?

You might want to check it for glass pieces, as the beer manufacturer is voluntarily recalling some of its 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles after it learned that glass may chip off the bottle and fall into the beer.

The recall applies to Stella Artois six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, and “Best of Belgium” multi-packs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said the defect is found in less than one per cent of bottles.

Anyone who bought an affected bottle is eligible for reimbursement.

The codes, shown below, can be found here:

