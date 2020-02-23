(The Canadian Press)

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

No new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been identified in B.C. this weekend, leaving the number at six in the province so far.

The B.C. health ministry confirmed that number to Black Press Media Sunday after reports of an infected passenger aboard a Air Canada flight from Montreal to Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 14.

Ministry spokesperson Chris Shewchuk said the province wasn’t publicly confirming which flights the latest patient, a woman in her 30s, had taken to B.C. She is currently in the Fraser Health region.

However, Shewchuk said the reports of the passenger aboard the Air Canada flight were connected to that sixth coronavirus patient, whose trip to Canada had started in Iran.

“We have contacted all of the people who were seated in proximity to that person and let them know,” Shewchuk said.

Air Canada has not yet returned a request for comment. The Vancouver International Airport declined to comment.

