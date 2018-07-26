Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Cash and jewellery recovered by RCMP following a routine traffic stop back in March. Jewellery worth $73,000 was returned to its Chilliwack owner last month. (RCMP Photo)

Stolen jewelry worth approximately $73,000 has been returned its Chilliwack owners, RCMP said Thursday.

And the thieves have been deported.

The jewelry, along with a significant amount of cash, had been recovered back in March following a routine traffic stop on Highway 1 near Malakwa, B.C.

The three people in the rental vehicle were not Canadian citizens, B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said at the time, and carried no passports or a valid driver’s licence.

Since then police have been working to reunite the stolen property with its rightful owners.

Three weeks ago investigators were in Chilliwack, where they delivered the $73,000 jewelry.

“The owners of the jewelry were very thankful for the efforts of police and were grateful for the return of their property,” said lead investigator Const. Christopher Coleman.

Early on in the investigation police believed the three suspects were part of an organized theft ring, traveling across the province and possibly Canada, committing thefts to obtain valuables and cash.

Later police were able to link most of the jewelry to a series of residential break and enters in the Lower Mainland.

“This is a great example of the multi-agency cooperation utilized to bring this case to a successful conclusion,” said Coleman.

A significant amount of currency was also recovered during the initial traffic stop, police added, and the break and enter victims may be able to recover funds through BC’s Victim of Crime Act or the BC Civil Forfeiture Office.

The three suspects were not charged. Instead police worked closely with Canada Border Services and the individuals have since been deported.