Street art approved for village skate park

Spences Bridge artist Kathleen Kinasewich made a pitch to Ashcroft council earlier this year to enliven the fence around the E. Fry garden (top r) with public art. More public art is being proposed for the local skate park. (Photo credit: Kathleen Kinasewich)

The Ashcroft Skate Park will be getting a makeover after the Village council approved an application for public art this week.

The application was submitted by artist Robert Dekker – who recently relocated to Ashcroft from Australia with his wife and three kids – for a painted piece on one of the ramps at the skate park.

In his submission, Dekker said the aim of the work was to “add some colour and interest” for the youth who utilize the skate park. The project will incur no cost to the village and was unanimously approved.

Podcast planned

The Village of Ashcroft will be the topic of a popular historical podcast, following council’s approval Oct. 12 to sponsor the forthcoming episode.

The Canadian History Ehx podcast – which tells the story of a community’s history from its founding to present day – approached the village with a request for a $250 sponsorship. In turn, podcast host Craig Baird will focus an episode of the podcast on the village’s history as well as modern-day tourism highlights.

In his request, Baird noted that his show is one of the top history programs on Apple Podcasts and elicits between 50,000 and 80,000 downloads per month.

Halloween help

The Village of Ashcroft will donate beverages to the Bonaparte First Nation for a Halloween family event this week.

A request for the donation of 10 cases of water and 10 cases of juice by the HeadStart coordinator was approved by council Oct. 12. The family dance is set to take place at the Cache Creek Community Hall Oct. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.

