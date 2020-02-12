Student ranger program looking for new recruits for 2020 season

Program seeking 48 students who want to get outdoors and learn new skills

Student rangers working at Cornwall Hills Provincial Park near Ashcroft in 2018. Applications are now being taken for this year’s program. (Photo credit: BC Parks)

Young adults keen to work outdoors this summer and acquire a diverse range of job skills while they do so can now apply for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program, which was the first program established with proceeds from the BC Parks Licence Plate Program.

Now in its third season, the Student Ranger Program provides 48 young adults with training and employment opportunities in B.C.’s parks and protected areas. Indigenous students are encouraged to apply, as the program has a 30 per cent Indigenous hiring target.

“The meaningful work completed by student rangers during the last two years has a lasting impact on our parks and protected areas,” says George Heyman, Minister of Environment. “I hope it inspires more young people to consider a rewarding career looking after our spectacular natural spaces.”

Funded by the federal and provincial governments, the Student Ranger Program offers hands-on work experience through a variety of projects related to conservation, recreation, community outreach, and Indigenous relations. Twelve crews made up of four student rangers will be located throughout the province, focusing on initiatives such as ecosystem restoration, invasive species control, and outdoor education, as well as trail building and maintenance.

“Working outdoors all summer as a student ranger, I gained a deeper appreciation for our parks and protected areas, and realized how important they are to everyone,” says Eva Gribbon, who led the 2019 student ranger crew based out of Goldstream Park. “I travelled to more than a dozen parks and protected areas, engaging with the public, removing invasive species, and rehabilitating trails. The experience strengthened my skills in project management, problem solving, conflict resolution, cultural humility, and leadership, and I am deeply appreciative for the opportunity to participate in the program.”

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 23, 2020. For the 2020 season, student rangers will be based in Kamloops, Prince George, Fort St. John, Terrace, Smithers, Williams Lake, Penticton, Nelson, Victoria (Goldstream Provincial Park), North Vancouver (Mount Seymour Provincial Park), Sechelt (Porpoise Bay Provincial Park) and either Black Creek (Miracle Beach Provincial Park) or Tlell in Haida Gwaii.

Crew lead positions begin May 4 and crew member positions begin May 25, wrapping up at the end of August. Offered to young adults aged 18 to 30, eligible candidates must be enrolled in full-time studies in the past academic year with the intention of returning to full-time studies in the fall.

To learn more about the Student Ranger Program, including job requirements and the application form, visit http://bit.ly/2FFigMh. For more information about the BC Parks Licence Plate Program, visit http://bit.ly/2W6jntq.



