‘If I can’t see you, you can’t see me. Right?’ (Photo credit: Needpix.com)

‘If I can’t see you, you can’t see me. Right?’ (Photo credit: Needpix.com)

Sub-par hide-and-seek skills sink suspect sought by police

Plus Lytton RCMP remind drivers to get those snow tires on their vehicles, including motorcycles

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 70 calls for service between Sept. 24 and Oct. 28, including 16 traffic-related calls.

Lingering vehicle fire

On Oct. 5 we were dispatched to a complaint of a vehicle fire that had spread into the hills. BC Wildfire quickly attended and dealt with the fire on the hillside. Many of you may have seen the aftermath north of Spences Bridge, as the tractor-trailer smouldered for a couple of days. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and the site was cleaned up a few days later.

Theft from works yard

On Oct.7, Yellowhead Road and Bridge reported that a considerable amount of equipment was stolen from their yard at Big Horn Pit. The items stolen were three bundles of aluminum trestles, three bundles of aluminum poles, and a large tarp. A large truck or flat-deck, and considerable time, would have been required. If you saw anything suspicious around this time, give us a call.

Hide-and-seek fail

I feel compelled to share this incident with you. On Oct. 21, we were told of a fellow who was in breach of his court-ordered conditions. Apparently he was at a home he was not allowed to be at. We attended, and the home owner invited us in to look.

We did not have to look very hard. Do you recall playing hide-and-seek with your children and they would hide behind the curtains that weren’t quite to the floor? Yep. That happened. He was arrested and charged. He may want to find another game.

Snow fooling

Snow tires! You should already have them on your vehicle. We have had an early cold snap and first snowfall. Who knows what this winter will bring? The majority are great at getting this done every season. A cautionary note: we are still seeing motorcycles on the warmer weekends. They too have to have snow tires, but are more inclined to forget. It’s a hefty ticket!

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LyttonRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EXPLAINER: A long night, or more, before U.S. president is known

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Most Read