Summer markets starting up in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton

Come hell or high water, the Cache Creek Market is now underway for the summer, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)

The villages of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, as well as the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, all take part in the Voyent Alert mass notification system, which is an excellent way to stay informed about emergent issues in your community.

Signing up for Voyent Alert is free, and you can receive alerts in a variety of ways. Have a smartphone? Download the free app (for Apple or android products) and receive notices on your phone. Prefer a computer? You can get alerts via email. Would you rather get a phone call? Alerts can be sent to your landline number. You do not have to live in a community in order to sign up for the alerts there.

For more information, or to sign up, go to https://voyent-alert.com/ca/.

Strawberry Tea postponed

Please note that the Ashcroft-Cache Creek seniors’ Strawberry Tea and Bake Sale, which was scheduled for May 13, has been postponed. New event details will be posted as soon as they are available.

Local markets

The Cache Creek Market is now open for the summer, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the highway junction (beside Chum’s Restaurant). The next market is scheduled for Saturday, May 13; check the Cache Creek Market Facebook page for updates.

The new Ashcroft Farmers’ Market is set to open for the season on Sunday, May 14 at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue. The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday.

The Clinton Market has returned for the summer, every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Hunnie’s Mercantile on Cariboo Highway. The next market will be on Sunday, May 14.

FireSmart presentation

There will be a community wildfire roundtable open house at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 6 p.m. All residents are invited to this free event, which will look at how fire disasters happen, how to FireSmart your home, lessons learned from other places such as Lytton and Fort McMurray, and more. Refreshments will be served.

Savona Improvement District AGM

All residents are invited to attend the Savona Improvement District’s AGM on Tuesday, May 16 at the community hall starting at 7 p.m.

Plant sale and swap

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom’s annual plant sale and swap is on now through May 19 at 210 Brink Street, Ashcroft. Anyone who has plants that they don’t want or need can place them on the tables provided (please label the items if possible), and anyone looking for additions to their garden can help themselves.

Donations are gratefully accepted (place them in the box that will be attached to the fence), and will go towards beautification projects in the community. Plants will be added to the tables throughout the sale, so feel free to check back often for new items.

ATV Fun Run

As promised last week, there are now registration details for this year’s ATV Fun Run at Loon Lake on Sunday, May 21. The event starts at 11 a.m., with registration starting at 10 a.m. for anyone who did not pre-register online (which you can do by going to https://bit.ly/41crmpb).

The registration fee is $25 for each driver, which includes fun challenges, barbecue lunch, a drink, and prize eligibility, and $15 for each passenger who wants to participate in all of the above. The cost for spectators who want to take part in the barbecue at the end of the run is $10, so even if you don’t take part you can still relax around the fire pit, enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, and listen to the day’s stories. The event is hosted by the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society.

Drawing with Heidi

Come to the Ashcroft HUB and learn how to draw with local artist Heidi Alther, who has been teaching art for many years. There will be two four-week sessions: one for adults (aged 16+) running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from May 23 to June 14, and one for youth aged 10 to 14 running from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from May 24 to June 14.

The cost is $60 per person, and includes all materials. To book, go to https://bit.ly/43GTF1x or contact the HUB.

Mammography clinic

BC Cancer will be holding a breast-screening mammography clinic at the Cooks Ferry band office in Spences Bridge on Friday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is free, and by appointment only for any women aged 40 and older. To book a spot, call (250) 458-2212.

Old Timers’ Tea

Contrary to what the name suggests, the Clinton Old Timers’ Tea is open to everyone, regardless of age. This year’s tea is at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Friday, May 26 from 1:30 to 4 p.m., so come out and enjoy this long-running social event that’s part of the Clinton Rodeo weekend.

Poison helpline

Each year, more than 1,500 Canadians lose their lives and nearly 8,000 are hospitalized due to accidental poisoning from medications, cleaners, cannabis products, and many other household items.

Health Canada has launched a new toll-free number — 1-844-POISON-X, or 1-844-764-7669 — in collaboration with four poison centres across the country. If you have questions about a substance that might be harmful, or you think someone may have been poisoned, call Canada’s new toll-free, 24/7 national helpline for information, advice, and assistance. Call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

Water beads warning

Health Canada is warning parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads. These tiny beads, also known as jelly beads, hydro orbs, crystal soil, sensory beads, or orb beads, are water-absorbing gel beads that can grow up to 1,500 times their size when placed in water.

Water beads can be very harmful if swallowed or put in the ears or nose. If ingested, water beads can continue to grow inside the body, leading to potentially life-threatening injuries, such as intestinal or bowel obstruction.

Water beads are typically brightly-coloured, which may lead young children to mistake them for candy. These beads are also small, slippery, and bouncy, allowing them to roll away from their initial location. In several incidents, children have gained access to beads that had rolled to another area of the home. In some reported cases, the beads had been purchased for, and used by, an older sibling, but a younger child was able to gain access to them. In other reported cases, young children gained access to water beads while at school or in childcare.

Water beads and products containing them should be kept out of sight and reach of children. If you suspect that your child has ingested a water bead, call the Canadian Poison Centre hotline at 1-844-POISON-X.



