Summer to remember for Cache Creek resident after big win

Virginia Williams is B.C.-wide winner in AG Foods ‘Wheel Into Summer’ contest

Summer still has a month to go, but it’s already been a summer to remember for Cache Creek resident Virginia Williams, thanks to Associated Grocers and Ashcroft Safety Mart Foods.

Williams was a big winner in the annual AG Foods “Wheel Into Summer” contest, which saw three pairs of Argo Xplorer 700cc 4×4 ATVs — each set with a Marlon trailer — up for grabs in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Williams entered the draw at Ashcroft Safety Mart, and found out on June 26 that she was the lucky winner of the B.C. prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” said Williams when she collected her prize at Safety Mart on July 20.

“At first I thought maybe it was a scam, but I knew the store wouldn’t do that.”

Williams — who says she’s never won anything as big as this before — isn’t an off-roader herself, but says some family members already have plans for the prize.

“My nephews already plan to use them hunting this fall.”


Ashcroft

