Nohomin Creek Wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares was discovered on July 14, 2022 (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek Wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares was discovered on July 14, 2022 (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Sunday precipitation not expected to help crews fight Nohomin Creek Fire

There was minimal fire activity overnight Saturday to Sunday

Cooler temperatures and additional moisture overnight Saturday proved beneficial in fighting the Nohomin Creek Wildfire northwest of Lytton.

The wildfire has been growing steadily since it broke out Thursday (July 14), but the BC Wildfire Service says between Saturday evening and Sunday morning crews have managed to keep it around 1,500 hectares in size.

Sunday’s weather is calling for highs in the mid-20s and trace amounts of precipitation, but the meager amount of rain is unlikely to have much impact on the fire.

On its south flank, work continues on a water delivery system and firefighters are attempting to secure a portion of the fire’s edge adjacent to Stryen Creek.

On the north side, crews continue a direct attack into the mountains while scouting for a contingency line for fuel-free construction of two drainages.

Helicopters remain on site to provide bucketing support and aerial views if ground visibility is low.

Since it broke out, the fire has claimed at least six homes and officials estimate 10 properties could be impacted.

It’s not currently impacting any highways in the area. Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

READ MORE: UPDATE: ‘Out-of-control’ Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton now 1,500 hectares with tree candling

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresLyttonWildfire season

Previous story
High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?

Just Posted

A wildfire burning 1.7 kilometers northwest of Lytton is the only wildfire of note currently burning in B.C. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Nohomin Creek wildfire moving away from Lytton, at least 6 homes burned

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of July 15-17

A wildfire started about two-kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C. on July 14. (Facebook BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group)
Out-of-control Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton now 1,500 hectares

Indigenous and non-Indigenous elected representatives, Elders, Drummers and heritage advocates celebrated the start of restoration work on the 1926 Alexandra Bridge in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation on July 13, 2022 (submitted photo)
Work begins on restoration of Alexandra Bridge in Fraser Canyon