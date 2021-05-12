Support Ashcroft restaurants for chance to win a gift basket

Eat locally throughout May and submit your receipts for a prize draw

Whether you choose patio dining or take-out, save your receipts every time you visit a Ashcroft dining establishment in May, and enter them in a draw to win one of two gift baskets. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

The Village of Ashcroft is encouraging people to get a bite to eat locally and support local restaurants.

Residents can enter to win one of two gift baskets, simply by supporting Ashcroft eating establishments this month. Make a purchase between now and May 31, then submit your valid receipt(s) to the village office. People can enter as often as they like, and there will be a draw from all eligible entries on June 9 for two prizes.

The move follows stricter regulations imposed by Dr. Bonnie Henry on indoor dining to reduce the incidences of COVID-19.

The following eateries are participating in the promotion: Ashcroft Bakery, Sam’s Place, Central Café, KFC, Ashcroft Legion, OK Stop Japanese Restaurant (meal purchases only), Slim Jim’s Diner, and UniTea Café and Lounge.

For more information, contact the Ashcroft village office at (250) 453-9161 or email admin@ashcroftbc.ca.



