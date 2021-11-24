Support local shops in Clinton and Ashcroft on Plaid Friday

Shop locally and be eligible to receive gifts as a thank you for supporting our small businesses

The Village of Ashcroft supporting Plaid Friday during the Santa Parade in Ashcroft in December 2019. This year’s Plaid Friday event on Nov. 26 in both Clinton and Ashcroft gives people a chance to shop locally, support local businesses, and receive a gift as a thank you. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)

Plaid Friday is coming to Ashcroft and Clinton on Friday, Nov. 26, so get ready to shop local, pick up some unique gifts, take advantage of special deals at many shops, and save your receipts in both communities to get a free gift as a reward for shopping local.

The Plaid Friday event is part of Northern Development Initiative Trust’s “Love Northern B.C.” program, and was started as a local alternative to the Thanksgiving “Black Friday” shopping extravaganza. It gives towns such as Clinton and Ashcroft that participate in the “Love” program an opportunity to celebrate their small businesses, and encourage people to shop locally and support the establishments that employ local people and contribute to their communities.

“Show your love this holiday season by shopping local and supporting your local businesses,” says Margaret Moreira, Economic Development and Tourism coordinator for the Village of Ashcroft.

“Local businesses support the community, so support them back. The ‘plaid’ businesses are mostly your independent businesses that buy the jerseys for the sports teams and support so much in our community.”

Moreira says that last year’s Plaid Friday event in Ashcroft was very successful.

“We had 42 people who brought in receipts and got a canvas tote bag. It generated more than $4,000 in revenue that we know of in our community in one day, and it would probably have been more than that if everyone had brought in all their receipts.”

In Clinton, Plaid Friday will be taking place between 5 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 26. Participating businesses will have reward cards available; simply pick one up, spend $50 (or more) in local shops (spending can be combined over more than one place), then redeem your card at the Clinton village office for either a “Love Clinton” tote bag or a mug and toque. There is a limit of one reward card per person, and dates for picking up the rewards will be posted, as there might be delays depending on shipping hiccups and/or highway closures.

Because it’s “Plaid” Friday, residents are encouraged to dress up in their best plaid finery, then take a selfie in front of a local business on Nov. 26. Share your photo on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #plaidfriday, #loveclinton, or #lovenorthernbc, or you can send your photos to cdc@village.clinton.bc.ca for a chance to win a “Love Clinton” Gift Basket. Be sure to tag local businesses in your posts, if you can. The winner will be announced on Nov. 29.

In Ashcroft, many businesses will have in-store specials during opening hours throughout the day, and some — like Suncatcher Gifts, which has just opened in the former UniTea building — will have door prizes. Anyone who spends $50 or more in Ashcroft businesses on Nov. 26 can receive a toque; spend $100 or more and receive a canvas tote bag and two Ashcroft water glasses. If you spend $150 or more, you will receive all three gifts.

Receipts (which must be dated Nov. 26) can be combined; you do not have to spend $50, $100, or $150 in one store. All Ashcroft businesses, including home-based ones, are eligible. Gifts can be claimed at the Ashcroft village office starting Nov. 29 while quantities last.

Even though Plaid Friday is only on Nov. 26, people are encouraged to keep the spirit of the day going in Ashcroft until the Santa Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 by wearing plaid when they’re out and about around town. The Ashcroft HUB will be carrying out Random Acts of Plaid throughout the week, and will have someone downtown a couple of times each day. If they catch you in downtown Ashcroft wearing plaid between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, you’ll get a local gift card.



