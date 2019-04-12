Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

The Surrey RCMP has sent the results of its investigation into alleged election fraud prior to the October civic election to Crown counsel.

“Allegations such as these are rare, but important to investigate to ensure the integrity of our democratic process,” said Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in charge of the Surrey RCMP.

This follows a nearly seven-month police investigation into alleged widespread election fraud in this city leading up to the Oct. 20, 2018 civic election.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s chief election officer assures voters integrity of elections process is intact

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Three weeks before the election, the Surrey anti-gang grassroots organization Wake Up Surrey lodged a complaint with the RCMP on Sept. 28 alleging vote buying involving the city’s South Asian community, misuse of absentee ballots and a scheme to solicit registered voters to fill out mail-in voting forms with a total target of 15,000 eligible voters.

Roughly a week before the election, the RCMP said 67 of 73 applications to vote by mail that police had examined were fraudulent, investigators had interviewed two “persons of interest” and were trying to determine if criminal charges, or charges under the Local Government Act, are warranted.

Investigators at that time had not found evidence of fraud linked to any political candidate or slate.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig declined to discuss any details of the report sent to the Crown.

“It’s in the hands of the prosecution service now,” he said. “As the report’s before them, we can’t speak any further about the investigation as they’re now holding the reports.

“That’s just the way it is.”

READ ALSO: Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud victims

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Fraud answers must come quickly


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs
Next story
Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Just Posted

Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway

Debris- and mud-filled fishway another blow to steelhead stocks

Navigating Health and Wellness fair coming to Cache Creek

Residents can meet with nearly three dozen health-care providers and agencies and learn more

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

New bench and time capsule dedicated at Harmony Bell

Project unites community members, highlights shared history

Ashcroft’s Laura Hedges comes from family of artists

Artist urges budding painters to overcome their fears and discover the joy of painting

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Most Read