UPDATED: Suspect arrested after lengthy standoff with Quesnel RCMP

A man armed with a knife was arrested after a lengthy standoff with Quesnel police on Dec. 29.

At 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Quesnel RCMP were called to respond to a report of a 23-year-old man who had allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old woman.

When police arrived on the scene, in the 4800 block of Ten Mile Lake Rd, they report the man was armed with a knife which he refused to drop.

After two and a half hours of negotiations, the man laid down the knife and complied with police commands. The man was taken safely into custody without any further incident. The victim had no serious injuries and was known to the accused.

This was a successful conclusion to an event that could have had a tragic outcome, stated Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. The patience and compassion shown by the police officers on scene, led to the safe apprehension of the man.

The results of an investigation will be sent to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment of appropriate charges. Names are not released until charges are laid.

