Suspect disarms B.C. Mountie, shoots himself in leg with energy weapon

Two Surrey RCMP officers sent to hospital after scuffle

A 41-year-old Surrey man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly disarmed a Mountie of his “energy weapon” and shot himself in the leg.

In a news release issued Monday, police say two Surrey RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop and impaired driving investigation near 24 Avenue and 184 Street at approximately 8:50 p.m., Feb. 2.

According to police, the driver exited his vehicle and “allegedly began fighting aggressively” and attempted to remove the officers’ firearms from their holsters.

“The man was able to gain access to one of the officers’ Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW), discharging it into his own leg and the officer’s foot,” the release states. When the officers called for backup, both Surrey and Langley RCMP responded.

The suspect was taken into police custody after his release from hospital.

Both police officers sustained injuries and were treated in hospital, the release notes.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, three counts of disarming a peace officer, one count of resist arrest, and counts for impaired operation of a conveyance, and fail or refuse to provide sample.

Const. Richard Wright said the incident highlights the risks involved when officers interact with individuals about whom they may have limited information.

“This incident serves as an example of how quickly a situation can change for police, especially when a suspected intoxicated individual is involved,” Wright said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Just Posted

Several area highways now reopened after closures due to slides and debris flows

Heavy rain played havoc with highways and rail lines, causing multiple closures

Rock slide cleared and road reopened Highway 97 nine kilometres south of Clinton

Drivers urged to use caution

Clinton’s first legal cannabis shop is now open for business

Cynders opened its doors at the Blue Barn site on Jan. 31

‘Overall, we’re doing great,’ Ashcroft CFO tells council meeting

Finance review at Ashcroft council meeting shows Village on budget for 2019

Lytton man killed by police was well-known homeless advocate

Barry Shantz won landmark court ruling for the homeless in 2015

‘Outrageous’: Environmental group urges action from B.C. on plastic pellets in waterways

Plastic pellets are being eaten by fish, birds, turtles

Evacuation routes planned for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along slushy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Most Read