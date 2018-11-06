Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

  • Nov. 6, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Shane Caron.

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man charged in connection with a shootout with police and a lengthy standoff in a trailer park last year is expected to plead guilty, a judge was told Monday.

Shane Caron was arrested at 4 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2017, following a 17-hour standoff with police in the G&M Trailer Park on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

The standoff followed a police chase and multiple exchanges of gunfire between the suspect and officers, Mounties said at the time.

At the time, police said they were called to a home on Nelson Avenue for a reported domestic assault. Officers said they attempted to make contact with the suspect before he threatened to shoot them.

Read more: Parents of suspect in Kamloops standoff say system failed their son

Read more: Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

Speaking to reporters following the incident, then-RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller said the suspect emerged from the house armed with a rifle and fled in a pickup truck. Mueller said police followed the vehicle to the Mount Paul Industrial Park. where the suspect is alleged to have engaged police in multiple exchanges of gunfire.

Mueller said the suspect then retreated to his family’s home in G&M Trailer Park. Police secured the area, shut down traffic along nearby Highway 5 North and Caron was eventually arrested.

The 39-year-old is facing a raft of charges, including four counts of attempted murder, which allege Caron was trying to kill four police officers by firing shots at them.

During a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, defence lawyer Jonathan Avis said a plea agreement has already been reached on another one of Caron’s outstanding criminal files and he expects the same outcome for the remaining charges.

“The other one seems to be going toward resolution,” he said.

The previous charges — criminal harassment, uttering threats, two counts of assault and two weapons charges — stem from an alleged incident on Oct. 14, 2017, two weeks before Caron’s arrest following the G&M Trailer Park standoff.

Avis and Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy asked for two weeks to further their discussions.

Caron is slated to return to court on Nov. 19.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain
Next story
Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Just Posted

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Interior Savings makes a difference for Thompson View Lodge and Manor

Interior Savings employees helped trim and tidy the grounds on their annual Day of Difference

Annual Desert Rendezvous in Ashcroft a popular event for shooters

Black powder shooting fun and helps folks make good friends

Ashcroft 4-H Club membership bucking declining membership trend

Ashcroft, Cache Creek and 16 Mile members bolstered by young Cloverbuds

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Most Read