Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

– Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man charged in connection with a shootout with police and a lengthy standoff in a trailer park last year is expected to plead guilty, a judge was told Monday.

Shane Caron was arrested at 4 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2017, following a 17-hour standoff with police in the G&M Trailer Park on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

The standoff followed a police chase and multiple exchanges of gunfire between the suspect and officers, Mounties said at the time.

At the time, police said they were called to a home on Nelson Avenue for a reported domestic assault. Officers said they attempted to make contact with the suspect before he threatened to shoot them.

Read more: Parents of suspect in Kamloops standoff say system failed their son

Read more: Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

Speaking to reporters following the incident, then-RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller said the suspect emerged from the house armed with a rifle and fled in a pickup truck. Mueller said police followed the vehicle to the Mount Paul Industrial Park. where the suspect is alleged to have engaged police in multiple exchanges of gunfire.

Mueller said the suspect then retreated to his family’s home in G&M Trailer Park. Police secured the area, shut down traffic along nearby Highway 5 North and Caron was eventually arrested.

The 39-year-old is facing a raft of charges, including four counts of attempted murder, which allege Caron was trying to kill four police officers by firing shots at them.

During a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, defence lawyer Jonathan Avis said a plea agreement has already been reached on another one of Caron’s outstanding criminal files and he expects the same outcome for the remaining charges.

“The other one seems to be going toward resolution,” he said.

The previous charges — criminal harassment, uttering threats, two counts of assault and two weapons charges — stem from an alleged incident on Oct. 14, 2017, two weeks before Caron’s arrest following the G&M Trailer Park standoff.

Avis and Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy asked for two weeks to further their discussions.

Caron is slated to return to court on Nov. 19.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.