SUV wedged on top of car in B.C. mall parking lot has customers confused

The accident occurred Tuesday, no injuries were reported

An accident in Kelowna yesterday had Orchard Park Mall customers scratching their heads.

The accident, which occurred just before 2 p.m., involved a silver SUV which somehow managed to get itself wedged on top of a car in the parking lot near the mall’s exit on Dilworth Drive.

“Emergency crews responded to the scene where they located a grey Isuzu Rodeo SUV on top of two parked vehicles, a red Pontiac Grand Am and a white Ford Focus,” according to Jesse O’Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Witnesses told police that the vehicle was mobile through the mall parking lot, when its driver lost control, suddenly accelerated, and became airborne after striking cement curbing,” he said in an emailed statement.

“It is believed that the driver, a Kelowna woman in her 5os, may have confused the vehicles brake pedal for the accelerator pedal. Miraculously both parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time and the lone occupant of the Isuzu was uninjured. All vehicles were towed from the scene,” O’Donaghey said.

The accident wasn’t the only one reported in Kelowna Tuesday.

An accident was also reported along Harvey Avenue, at the Spall Road intersection.

READ MORE: Accident reported on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

