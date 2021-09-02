Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta

It is unclear whether Bell’s services have been restored

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.

All Telus wireless services are fully restored in B.C. and Alberta after some customers reported outages on social media. In an emailed statement, Telus thanked customers for their patience.

“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption,” senior communications manager Chelsey Rajzer said.

It is unclear whether or not Bell’s services have been restored.

ORIGINAL:

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

READ MORE: Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaKelownaMobile Phones

Previous story
Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case
Next story
Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft shortly after it was reported on July 12. For the first time since then, there are no evacuation alerts associated with the fire. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
All evacuation alerts rescinded for Tremont Creek and Sparks Lake wildfires

Joseph Zabotel went missing fromm his residence on Highway 99 between Cache Creek and Lillooet on Aug. 29. (Photo credit: RCMP)
Public’s help wanted in locating missing man between Cache Creek and Lillooet

Ashcroft Curling Club members held several work bees at the curling rink over the summer, making various repairs and improvements. Jim Duncan, Dwight Hodder, Al Stott, and Bruce Walker are pictured. (Photo credit: Hilda Jones)
Ashcroft Curling Club hopes to welcome new members this season

Tyrone Laskey was nominated in 2020 as someone who has gone above and beyond for his community. Nominations are still being sought for this year, with nominees recognized in the <em>Journal</em> on Sept. 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Not too late to nominate those who have gone above and beyond