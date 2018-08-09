(Pixnio)

Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke several records.

With the hottest day of the week upon us, cities across B.C. have the potential to break maximum temperature records.

Environment Canada is warning temperatures could be over 40 C in some areas this Thursday.

“A ridge of high pressure has brought unseasonably hot weather into southern B.C.,” writes Environment Canada.

“Daytime maximum temperatures will climb a couple more degrees today and reach 37 C at many localities with a few spots crossing the 40 C mark. Overnight minimum temperatures will only recover to the upper teens to 20 C mark.”

Meteorologists warn that it will remain hot on Friday as daytime highs remain in the mid to upper 30Cs.

Related: No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

“Significant cooling will occur on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area overnight Friday,” adds Environment Canada.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Experts also recommend checking in on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Also seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Related: Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Related: Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke seven records in the province;

Cache Creek Area

  • New record: 38.8 C

  • Old record: 37.5 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1912

Lillooet

  • Tied record: 39 C

  • Old record: 39 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1881

Lytton

  • New record: 40.6 C

  • Old record: 40.4 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1921

Malahat

  • New record: 31.5 C

  • Old record: 30.5 C set in 1987
  • Records kept since 1986

Merritt

  • New record: 36.3 C

  • Old record: 35.0 C set in 1978
  • Records kept since 1918

Pemberton

  • New record: 38.7 C

  • Old record: 37.0 C set in 1981
  • Records kept since 1908

Squamish

  • New record: 33.2 C

  • Old record: 32.2 C set in 1960
  • Records kept since 1960

Related: Okanagan store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide
Next story
16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Just Posted

Ashcroft Terminal partners with Singapore-based based company to provide services

Partnership comes as terminal begins three-year, $28 million build-out that will create 250 jobs.

Feedback wanted from Cache Creek residents, businesses

Surveys about seniors’ housing and the downtown core are being conducted.

Former Ashcroft resident is one of the voices of the BC Wildfire Service

Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcot says it’s rewarding to do something helpful.

New organizer sought for Ashcroft’s Terry Fox Run

The annual event is in its 34th year in Ashcroft and has raised $59,000 for cancer research.

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Canada’s first prime minister was progressive for his time

B.C. shows overwhelming support for Telegraph Creek

Food, water and volunteers are the main focuses at the moment

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

Most Read