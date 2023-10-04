Temporary clinic returns primary health care to Lytton

Interior Health has opened a temporary primary care clinic to serve Lytton and the surrounding area. It comes more than two years after the health centre at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in Lytton (pictured here on July 9, 2021) was destroyed by fire. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Interior Health (IH) has opened a temporary primary care clinic to serve Lytton, providing residents in that community and the surrounding area with local access to many health care services for the first time since a devastating 2021 wildfire razed 90 per cent of the community. The health site at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital was one of the facilities that was completely destroyed.

The clinic will provide residents with access to a modern facility, and is located across from the Tl’kemtsin Health Centre on Lytton First Nation land, with IH leasing the space on St. George’s Road.

“Re-establishing health services and connecting patients to a primary care provider has been a high priority and one of many steps in rebuilding Lytton after the devastation by wildfires,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

The wildfire began on June 30, 2021 following three days of record-breaking heat in which temperatures in the community reached 49.6C, the hottest day ever recorded in Canada. Two people were killed in the fire.

As recently as June of this year, two years after the fire, residents were publicly questioning why rebuilding had not yet begun. Lytton Mayor Denise O’Connor called the opening of the temporary clinic an important milestone in restoring medical services to all community members, saying “We look forward to being involved in discussions to plan for construction of Lytton’s permanent health care facility.”

The clinic will offer appointments with two visiting doctors who will see patients on a rotating basis and with two registered nurses, as well as an Aboriginal patient navigator. In addition to doctor appointments, the clinic will offer mental health, substance abuse, home health, and public health services, and will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The integration of additional health care equipment, and increased digital information sharing capacity, will also support the expansion of health services over the next few months and years.

Susan Brown, president of Interior Health, thanked Lytton First Nation for making the clinic possible and working with the regional health authority to re-establish primary care services in the community. Lytton itself is a village of 210 inhabitants, according to the most recent census, but more than 1,000 people live in the surrounding Nlaka’pamux communities. These include Lytton First Nation, Kanaka Bar Indian Band, Nicomen Indian Band, Siska First Nation, Skuppah Indian Band, and Cook’s Ferry First Nation.

“The opening of the temporary building is a welcomed event,” said Debbie Abbott, executive director of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council. “Now the members of the Nlaka’pamux communities, along with the Village of Lytton and others, can look forward to the service delivery and support that is critically important to all.”

IH says that planning for the final phase of this project, a permanent health facility to replace the St. Bartholomew’s Health Centre, is also underway and will be located within the Village of Lytton.

With files from Barbara Roden

