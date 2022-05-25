Temporary road closure in Ashcroft on Saturday, May 28

A map showing the route of a memorial procession for Gerry Wong that will be taking place in Ashcroft starting at noon on Saturday, May 28. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Temporary Ashcroft road closure

Ashcroft residents should be aware that there will be a memorial procession for Gerry Wong starting at noon on Saturday, May 28 near the community garden on Railway Avenue. The procession will move north along Railway, turn west onto 3rd Street, and then proceed south on Bancroft Street, ending at the back of the Drylands Arena.

During the procession, these streets will be closed to regular traffic. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions, please email firedept@ashcroftbc.ca.

Summer watering

As of May 1, the villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek are on Stage 1 water restrictions, which are in effect until Sept. 30 (Ashcroft) and Oct. 31 (Cache Creek) unless otherwise indicated. Even-numbered properties can water on even days, and odd-numbered properties can water on odd days.

Properties with an in-ground sprinkler system can water from midnight to 6 a.m., while properties that use sprinklers and hoses can water from 6 to 9 a.m. and 8 to 11 p.m. Hand-watering of gardens and planters, etc. can be done at any time. In the event of a power outage, Stage 4 restrictions automatically go into effect, which means use of water for drinking and emergency purposes only.

The Village of Clinton goes on Stage 1 water restrictions from June 1 to Sept. 15 unless otherwise indicated, with the same odd/even watering schedule as above. Use of water for irrigation or sprinkling is prohibited between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

16 Mile AGM

A reminder that the 16 Mile Community Society is holding its annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30 at Historic Hat Creek Ranch. All 16 Mile residents are welcome to attend.

Technology workshop

Technology Aid Workshop 101 is an opportunity for people to upgrade their computer/technology skills. There will be two sessions offered at the Ashcroft HUB on Monday, May 30: one from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and one from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants will learn how to make better use of technology, including computers and smartphones, and upgrade their skills, via presentations and a question-and-answer session.

The cost is $20 per person, and you can pre-register by texting/calling/emailing (250) 457-1757 or razvan@razventures.ca. Drop-ins are also welcome.

Skip’s Run

The 10th annual Skip’s Run is taking place in Ashcroft on Sunday, June 5. Participants can run, walk, bike, or roll a 2.5km, 5km, or 10km course which starts from the HUB at 711 Hill Street at 9 a.m.

The run is presented by the Ashcroft and District Lion’s Club. The cost is $40 for adults, $30 for youths/seniors, and $100 per family (three or more people). For more information, or to register, call (250) 453-9177, email office@ashcrofthub.com, or go to www.ashcrofthub.ca; you can also register on the day of the event starting at 8 a.m., although pre-registration is preferred.

Psychological First Aid course

The Red Cross has two online courses to support learning about the factors involved in psychological first aid and wellness, which can be taken independently, or as a recommended pre-course supplement to the Psychological First Aid classroom-based course, which is being offered in Ashcroft at the HUB on June 8 and 9. Participants who successfully complete the classroom-based course will receive a three-year certification in Psychological First Aid.

For more information, or to register, contact Tammy Germain at tammy.germain@redcross.ca. You can find more information at www.redcross.ca/firstaid.

Fall Fair vendors wanted

The Ashcroft and District Fall Fair is looking for vendors for this year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft. The cost is $10 per space; for more information go to www.ashcroftfallfair.ca.

Transit feedback sought

BC Transit has officially launched Voice of the Rider, an online engagement platform where people can share their feedback and discuss ways to improve the transit experience in communities across the province.

Voice of the Rider is an effort to drive community engagement on all projects and transit future planning, understand the satisfaction levels of riders, and gather valuable recommendations and suggestions to improve the overall transit experience.

To access Voice of the Rider, a short and simple registration process with a valid email address is required at https://engage.bctransit.com/.

Rider satisfaction and marketing surveys allow users to play an important role in helping BC Transit make more informed decisions and improve the overall transit experience for current and prospective riders.

More information about Voice of the Rider, including frequently asked questions and a link to the site, is available at https://bctransit.com/voiceoftherider.



editorial@accjournal.ca

