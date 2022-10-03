Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

CancerNFLSports

Previous story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells
Next story
In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

Just Posted

A search is underway in the Chilcotin for a woman last seen Friday (Sept. 30) heading out hunting south of Alexis Creek. If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Missing hunter in Chilcotin found safe

Casey Myers, the father of Surrance Myers, receives support from community members during a candlelight vigil outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Sunday evening (Oct. 2). Casey said he was notified Saturday evening that his son died in police cells. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tyler MacGregor has been doing day surgeries at Cariboo Memorial Hospital as part of a visiting specialists program within Interior Health . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Casual Country)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2022: Connection with Chilcotin attracts Kamloops orthopedic surgeon