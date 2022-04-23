The race is on to make the final ballot for the Conservative party leadership

Some have already handed it all in, while others are working to raise the money by the deadline

Conservative member of Parliament Leona Alleslev announces her candidacy for the Conservative leadership during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Conservative leadership candidates have until April 29 to submit their paperwork, $300,000 worth in fees and nomination signatures to appear on the final ballot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative leadership candidates have until next Friday to submit the paperwork, $300,000 worth of fees and nomination signatures needed to ensure they are on the final ballot.

Some have already handed it all in, while others are working to raise the money by the deadline. That will shape who will — and will not — be on the final ballot.

Who’s verified as a candidate:

Pierre Poilievre: The Ottawa-area MP has been attracting crowds by the thousands as he tours the country, campaigning on a message of freedom, and selling memberships at his events.

Jean Charest: The former Quebec premier recently promised to reform the country’s health-care system and uphold the childcare deals the Liberals have signed with the provinces. His campaign says it has amassed a team of more than 1,000.

Leslyn Lewis: The third-place finisher in the 2020 leadership race has also been speaking to hundreds of people at her stops in the party’s Western heartland.

Who else might be:

Patrick Brown: The mayor of Brampton, Ont., has been crossing the country selling memberships to immigrant and racialized communities, pitching himself as a defender of religious freedom. His campaign says it has submitted the $300,000 in fees and looks forward to being on the final ballot.

Roman Baber: The campaign of the independent Ontario MPP said it expected to submit all the necessary fees to stay in the race “very shortly.” Baber campaigns against COVID-19 lockdowns.

Scott Aitchison: The rural Ontario MP, who recently promised to end supply management, has said he’s very close to raising his $300,000.

Leona Alleslev: The campaign of the party’s former deputy leader said it had all the necessary nomination signatures, but was still working on fundraising. Alleslev’s team also questioned whether the high cost of entry was designed to keep people out.

Marc Dalton: The British Columbia MP is telling supporters to donate to his campaign if they want him to be on a final ballot.

Joseph Bourgault: A businessman from rural Saskatchewan, Bourgault recently said he collected more than 500 signatures, but still had more than $175,000 left to fundraise.

– Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of Canada