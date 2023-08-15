The Rivertown Players and a Moonlight Movie coming to Ashcroft

The Spences Bridge Community Hall recently hosted two stepping stone workshops, courtesy of grant funding from New Horizons for Seniors. Organizer Carol Madden says the workshops were a lot of fun and everyone enjoyed them, and notes that a third workshop will be held for those who wanted to participate but could not make the first two dates; watch this space for details. (standing, from l) Sharon Sisson, Jheanelle Roebbelen, Bernice Anderson, Illana Fortin, and Eugenie Moreira; (seated, from l) Bev Brooks and Sandra Hall. (Photo credit: Carol Madden) Spences Bridge stepping stone workshop participants (from l) Illana Fortin, Paulet Rice, Tammy Mossini, Sharon Sisson, Lorna Peglow, Judy Draney, Wanda Dickinson, and Jean York. (Photo credit: Carol Madden)

Voyent alert

The villages of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton, as well as the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, all take part in the Voyent Alert mass notification system, which is an excellent way to stay informed about emergent issues in your community.

Signing up for Voyent Alert is free, and you can receive alerts in a variety of ways. Have a smartphone? Download the free app (for Apple or android products) and receive notices on the app. Prefer a computer? You can get alerts via email. Would you rather get a phone call? Alerts can be sent to your landline number (you can also receive them as text messages). You do not have to live in a community in order to sign up for the alerts there.

For more information, or to sign up, go to https://voyent-alert.com/ca/.

Rivertown Players in Ashcroft

Kamloops’ own Rivertown Players — post-secondary theatre students sponsored by the Kamloops Arts Council — will be at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. for a performance of their original play The Wild and Very True Adventures of Captain Zorlop! Admission is by donation.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for a live, interactive, family-friendly theatre performance. Captain Zorlop is a fun-filled journey through the galaxy, with Zorlop, Guppy, Droid, and Bubbles hunting for treasure and learning about the power of kindness.

Final Nerf battle

The Clinton Minor Sports Association is hosting its final Nerf battle on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a “glow in the dark” battlefield at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The event starts at 4 p.m.

Participants should bring their own Nerf guns (no accu-rounds or mega darts). The battlefield will be set up, and participants will be sorted into different age groups. The cost is $10 per person; for more information, or to register, contact Melissa Painter on Facebook or email clintonmsa@hotmail.com.

Free swimming and Moonlight Movie

Interior Savings Credit Union’s Moonlight Movie Night returns to the Ashcroft Pool Park on Wednesday, Aug. 23 with a showing of The Super Mario Bros Movie. It caps off an evening of fun for the whole family, which begins with free swimming at the Ashcroft pool from 5 to 8 p.m. Other activities, as well as a concession, start at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at dusk.

There is no charge for the movie screening, but donations ($3 per person or $10 per family is suggested) are welcome, with proceeds going to benefit the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the show!

Equality Project Harvest Tea fundraiser

The Equality Project in Cache Creek will be hosting a Harvest tea fundraising event on Sept. 16, to help them recover from the damage to their clubhouse during this year’s flooding.

They are looking for donations of items that can be used for a silent auction, and are also looking for volunteers who can help them make the event a success. For more information, call (250) 457-6485 or email info@theequalityproject.ca.

Clinton Community Forest tour

The Clinton Community Forest is offering a field tour of their recent operations and a discussion of all aspects of Community Forestry. The tour leaves the Clinton village office at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 16, and will be returning at approximately 3 p.m. Transportation and lunch will be provided, and participants are advised that there will be some walking, so wear appropriate footwear and clothing.

Anyone interested in taking part must register before Aug. 31 to allow the organizers time to plan. You can register by calling (250) 457-3249 or emailing clintoncommunityforest@outlook.com.

Back to school colouring contest

Integris Credit Union in Clinton is sponsoring a “Back to School” colouring contest. Residents and members in Clinton can pick up colouring pages for their youngsters at the branch, or print them at home from the post on the Everything Clinton Kids Facebook page.

All entries will be entered in a draw, with two prizes (backpacks full of school supplies) up for grabs. Entries must be completed and dropped off at the branch (1507 Cariboo Highway, Clinton) by Sept. 22.

Dance classes in Savona

Starting in October, Lovett Dance will be offering dance classes to dancers aged two and older at the Savona Community Hall (6648 Tingley Street). Registration opens on Sept. 1, and classes run every Tuesday night from October to the middle of December.

To find more information, visit the Lovett Dance Facebook page or head to their website at www.lovettdance.com.

Pottery classes

Burning Hands Ceramics in Ashcroft will be offering pottery classes for beginners in Ashcroft this fall and winter. Each session will last for six weeks, and while space is limited, the plan is to run two different time slots/days for each session.

Anyone interested can fill out on online form indicating their preferred days/times; go to https://www.burninghandsceramics.com/workshops. You can also email potter@burninghandsceramics.com for more information about the sessions, or about private lessons or one-off workshops.

Short film lab

Exciting news for new and emerging filmmakers: Kamloops-based YKA Film is holding the YKA Short Film Lab, a six-week program that will guide participants in creating a professional short film from script to screen. Created for those interested in filmmaking, the lab is open to anyone over the age of 14 and is inclusive of everyone. No experience is necessary.

The lab will consist of six workshops, each one four hours in length with the exception of the shoot day, which will be a full day. Among the topics covered will be script breakdown, casting and contracts, locations, and crew structure, while after the shoot there will be a look at wrap procedures and editing, as well as marketing for festivals and media.

The cost for the full six-week lab — which includes YKA Film swag, program materials, craft services during workshops, and catering on the shoot day — is $249 per person. For more information, or to register, email register@ykafilm.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News