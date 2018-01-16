The Rundown: Clinton news

Howie the pig went hog wild in the streets of Clinton last week, before being safely rounded up and returned home. Photo: Margaret Fletcher.

By Raven Nyman

“Fund the Future”

The Village’s first regular meeting of council for 2018 took place in the Clinton council chambers on Wednesday, January 10. Council addressed a delegation from the Thompson Rivers University Students’ Union (TRUSU) to discuss the topic of ongoing underfunding at the university and its impact on the region. Two students from TRU—Leif Douglass and Cole Hickson—were in attendance to give a presentation on their “Fund the Future” initiative. Douglass is the campaigns coordinator for TRUSU, while Hickson serves as vice-president external.

Since TRU became an official university in 2005, it has experienced significant expansion in the number of students it serves and its overall importance to the region. However, the level of government funding that TRU receives per student has eroded as its student body has grown. TRU now ranks 20th out of 25 post-secondary institutions in B.C. when it comes to per-student funding; that means that in the past five years alone, TRU has been underfunded by more than $80 million when compared to the average post-secondary institution in British Columbia, like UBC or UNBC.

Despite this significant level of underfunding, TRU is the fourth largest employer in the Kamloops region and contributes an estimated $355 million to the regional economy and $655 million to the provincial economy, with only $64 million in government funding. This is just a taste of the data that was included in the “Fund the Future” presentation.

By creating awareness of the underfunding issue faced by TRU, Douglass, Hickson, and the entire Students’ Union hope to see a possible re-evaluation of the university’s funding formula. TRUSU insists that appropriate government funding will help to make the university’s economic impact in the province even more significant; but to achieve these ends, the Students’ Union has requested a letter of support for a re-evaluation of TRU’s funding.

Councillor Diana Guerin thanked the presenters for coming and reminded those in attendance that many David Stoddart students graduate and go on to attend TRU in Kamloops, so this issue is important for Clinton residents to be aware of. Mayor Rivett noted that, as is standard, council will wait until the next meeting, on January 24, to reach a decision on whether or not to offer a letter of support for this initiative.

Ashcroft-Clinton Para-Transit Service

At the final meeting of 2017 on December 13, council received a presentation on vehicle lease fees for the Ashcroft-Clinton Para-Transit Service. On January 10, 2018, council addressed the recommendation that they endorse lease fee payments drawn down from the Provincial Capital Vehicle Replacement Fund in the amount of $25,000 per year for the fiscal years 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Further, council addressed a recommendation to encourage the Village of Ashcroft to approach other funders for contributions to this vital service. All were in favour.

Clinton council noted that the addition of the 100 Mile House route has been a great improvement, and had 16 riders on its last trip. 70 Mile House residents are also able to ride, as the bus stops at the 70 Mile House General Store.

Let’s fill the gallery in the New Year

In a December interview with Journal editor Barbara Roden, Clinton mayor Jim Rivett expressed his optimism for Clinton’s future, and noted that “the community needs to have a better understanding of local government and what it actually does”. In the interview, Rivett noted that he will not be running for mayor in 2018, and reflected on the need to “change gears”.

At the start of Wednesday’s council meeting, only four community members were in attendance, exclusive of members of council and the two members of press present: myself and Andrew May. Two presenters from TRU were also in attendance, but departed after giving their presentation to council.

It seems, then, that Mayor Rivett was not wrong in stating that council members often receive complaints from locals, yet residents don’t seem to be showing up to fill the gallery and offer their input on the issues at hand.

Residents are, as always, encouraged to take an interest in local government; and what better way to do so than by attending an open council meeting? There is a question period near the beginning of each council meeting so that residents can make comments and recommendations, or ask questions regarding any item on that evening’s agenda, which allows for public input before council makes decisions on those items.

The Village of Clinton council meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in 2018 with the exception of July, August, September, and December. An inaugural council meeting has been added to this year’s schedule, to take place on November 7. The next council meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. This year, I challenge residents to attend at least one council meeting if they have not experienced one before!

Clinton’s 2017 Citizen of the Year

The Spirit of Clinton Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Citizen of the Year. Last year, Rolly and Carol Higginbottom were named the community’s Citizens of the Year for 2016. A wine and cheese celebration was held at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 4, 2017 to recognize the Higginbottoms’ contributions to the community, and the two were presented with a plaque and flowers.

Who will take home the award this year, and be named Clinton’s 2017 Citizen of the Year?

To nominate a candidate for 2017 Citizen of the Year, you can drop off your nomination at the Village Office, 1423 Cariboo Highway, V0K 1K0 or you can mail your nomination to the office. Be sure to include the name of your nominee, his or her address and phone number, as well as who you are, your address, and your phone number so that the committee can reach you if necessary. Don’t forget that last part!

Also be sure to include a detailed list that lays out the reasons you have chosen to nominate your 2017 Citizen of the Year. If you’re struggling for a starting point, ask yourself: how have they positively contributed to the Village of Clinton? Nominations for Citizen of the Year will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 31. Please be sure to seal your envelope and mark it “Citizen of the Year”.

Clinton Annual Ball sells out

The 151st Clinton Annual Ball sold out last November, but Committee chair Clare Warner wants folks to know that a waiting list has been established for those still wanting to attend the Ball.

“It is the Committee’s experience that when tickets are purchased early, some guests realize closer to the event that they are unable to attend due to illness, or other commitments, so the Committee would encourage those still wishing [to purchase] tickets to call (250) 459-7069 and have their names added to the waiting list for tickets should they become available,” wrote Warner in January’s edition of The Clinton Lariat.

This year’s Ball will celebrate the origins of the Village and those who settled in the Clinton area during the 1800s. The annual Ball signifies the kick-off to Clinton’s Heritage Week, and will be held again this year in the village’s Memorial Hall on May 19.

Clinton residents invited to 70 Mile Hall Party

On Saturday, January 27, a “Good Ol’ Fashioned Hall Party” will take place at the 70 Mile House Community Hall. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is set to take the form of a potluck dinner and dance. Admission at the door will be $5 for adults, while children aged 10 and under get in for free. A bar will be available with drink costs set at $4 each. A potluck will take place, with snacks and appetizers available; please remember to bring your favourite snack or homemade dish to share if you plan on attending!

It has been quite some time since the community of 70 Mile House had a dance. After the wildfires of this past summer, the community decided that a positive event—like this one—was long overdue. Residents of 70 Mile House are invited, but the invitation has also been extended to residents of Green Lake, Watch Lake, Pressy Lake, Clinton, and all neighbouring areas. Bring along your children, grandchildren, parents, and neighbours for a good ol’ fashioned time!

Designated drivers will be available to get you and your vehicle home safely on the night of the Hall Party. If you think you may require a designated driver, please contact Krista at (250) 395-0678 so that the event’s organizers can plan accordingly.

Pig on the loose

On Tuesday, January 9, residents may have noticed an unusual visitor roaming the streets of Clinton. After making his rounds of the Village—and accumulating his fair share of social media stardom, too—Howie the pig was safely wrangled and returned to his home without incident on Tuesday evening; all 566 pounds of him! As a Facebook user commented, it doesn’t get much more “Clinton” than that.

First Aid courses at David Stoddart School

If you’re interested in adding a few highlights to your resume but don’t want to travel out of town for courses, then you’re in luck! This January, two courses will be offered in partnership with Thompson Rivers University Continuing Studies at David Stoddart School. The two courses—Occupational First Aid Level 1 and Travel Endorsement—will be held on Monday, January 29, and Tuesday, January 30 respectively.

Both courses will be offered to David Stoddart students at a cost of $54, but the public can take either course for a cost of $160 each. Interested individuals must be at least 16 years old and have picture ID with them to take the course. Students of DSS are invited to register with Mrs. Miller, and other interested applicants can visit TRU’s website to register: https://www.tru.ca/forms/regionalcentres/register/.

For more information on the courses or how to register, contact David Stoddart School at (250) 459-2219.

Do you have Clinton news? Email Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



