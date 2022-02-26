The Village of Ashcroft is reviewing its grant-in-aid policy

Council looking at moving to two intakes a year instead of considering requests year-round

The Village of Ashcroft will review its process for accepting grant-in-aid applications.

Council asked staff to update the village’s grant-in-aid policy to include spring and fall intake dates. At the moment, the Village accepts applications. year-round and considers requests as they are received.

Coun. Nadine Davenport said she was in support of having application intakes twice per year, especially for seasonal events.

“As an event organizer… it’s important that they have an opportunity at different sections of the year, depending on what events are being planned,” she said.

Mayor Barbara Roden said there would need to be a “public education piece” to accompany any policy changes, and also noted that similar discussions had taken place at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

She also recommended adding some wording to the policy that would indicate grant-in-aid funding is to help with specific events, not general budget needs.

“In the first paragraph, I would suggest adding that funding is not guaranteed from year to year and should not be considered part of an organization’s annual budget, to encourage organizations to work towards financial independence,” she said.

Roden also suggested that intake deadlines be specified as Feb. 29 and Aug. 31 for each year.



