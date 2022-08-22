(File photo)

Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from School District 27 100 Mile works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a recent fuel theft.

On Monday, Aug. 22, 100 Mile RCMP were called to the 100 Mile House School District 27 yard for a report of a fuel theft of approximately 13,000 litres of diesel.

A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, to 1:15 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it due to the volume of fuel stolen.

If you were in the area at the time of the theft, and have dash cam video, the RCMP would like to hear from you, said Sgt. Brad McKinnon, NCO i/c 100 Mile House RCMP.

If you have any information, contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.


