Third closure of Ashcroft emergency department in six weeks

Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to temporary limited staffing availability, the emergency department at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre will be closed overnight on Sunday, Feb. 10.

The Ashcroft emergency department will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10 until 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11. It is the third unexpected closure of the emergency department in the last six weeks, following closures on Dec. 29, 2018 and on Jan. 27, 2019.

Patients needing ambulance services will be diverted to either Kamloops or 100 Mile House. Anyone needing access to an emergency department during these hours can go to Kamloops, Lillooet, Merritt, or 100 Mile House.

Interior Health regrets this closure, and reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24-hour service) if you are unsure of your need to seek emergency care. You will be put in touch with a trained health care professional, who will help you determine if you need emergency treatment.

The Ashcroft ED will return to regular hours as of 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb 15, 2019. ED services at the Ashcroft Hospital normally operate on weekends only, starting on Friday at 6 p.m. and ending on Monday at 8 a.m.