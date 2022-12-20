Third ‘Guns and Hoses’ charity hockey match coming to Ashcroft

(from l) Cst. Richard Wright, Cst. Chris Buckland, and Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White engage in some good-natured ribbing before the 2022 Guns and Hoses charity hockey match. (Photo credit: Submitted)

The Ashcroft RCMP and Ashcroft Fire Rescue will be taking part in a hockey game in support of a local charity, the Honour Ranch, in the New Year.

On Jan. 21, 2023 the teams will face off in the third annual family-friendly head-to-head charity “Guns and Hoses” hockey match. The event will take place at Drylands Arena in Ashcroft and will include prize competitions (as well as the beloved on-ice hi-jinks) to raise funds for Honour Ranch, which provides mental health support to first responders and military personnel from across Canada and supports those who serve our communities.

“The RCMP team soundly thrashed the Fire Department last year,” says Cst. Richard Wright, Ashcroft RCMP and head coach of the “Guns” squad. “Our team plans a repeat performance over the hosers, and we hope to see you all on the big night!”

“Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White was unavailable for comment at this time, as he was probably cowering in fear in a corner somewhere,” says Cst. Chris Buckland, BC Highway Patrol in Ashcroft and captain of the “Guns” team.

“In all seriousness, Honour Ranch is an invaluable service, and we hope you can support them through your donations and by attending the game on Jan. 21.”

Unlike the RCMP, the Journal was able to track down Chief White quite easily.

“Due to lack of investigative skills by the RCMP, they were unable to find the chief, most likely because they were putting on their oink perfume,” he says. However, he is in complete agreement with Buckland.

“The money raised will go to a great cause. Honour Ranch is a great thing to be raising money for. It’s a wonderful resource for firefighters, police, military, and all first responders who may need the support they provide. It’s an important resource in the toolbox for us. To have it — especially in our own back yard — is fantastic.”

The first “Guns and Hoses” charity match, which was won by the firefighters’ team, was held in January 2020, and raised funds to provide free smoke detectors for residents in Ashcroft and Cache Creek. The planned 2021 match had to be cancelled due to COVID, but it returned in 2022, with money raised going to help the Lytton Fire Department, which lost its fire hall and most of its equipment in the June 30, 2021 fire that destroyed most of Lytton. That match was won by the police team.

The Ashcroft Firefighters’ Association is accepting donations on behalf of Honour Ranch. Anyone wishing to donate, perhaps as a seasonal gift to a loved one, can do so via e-transfer to ashcroftfirefightersassoc@gmail.com.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to donate can do so via the Honour Ranch website at https://bit.ly/3v6CIxf by entering “Ashcroft” in the dedication field.



editorial@accjournal.ca

