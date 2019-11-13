Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

The third victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kamloops has died.

Two Thompson Rivers University international students were killed and two others were taken to hospital on Nov. 3 after a pick-up truck travelling at a high rate of speed failed to stop for a stop sign at First Avenue and hit a car.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the driver of the pick-up truck fled the area before emergency services arrived.

Now, one of the men taken to hospital on the morning of the crash has died of his injuries. The man was in his 30s and was also a Thompson Rivers University international student.

Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit have identified the alleged driver of the pick-up truck and the investigation is progressing, stated Cpl. Shelkie.

“We would like to thank the media and the public for assisting us in identifying a witness who was on First Avenue that night. The police have since spoken with this individual. We are now looking for an unidentified female who assisted in first aid at the scene,” said Cpl. Shelkie.

The woman is described as:

5-foot-7 in height

140 – 150 pounds

Brown hair in a pony tail

Dark clothing

From the scene she walked away alone northbound on 1st Avenue.

“The BC Coroners Service is also conducting separate fact-finding investigations to determine how, where, when and by what means these three deceased men came to their deaths,” explained Cpl. Shelkie.

No charges have been laid in this incident.

