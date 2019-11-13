Car involved in fatal crash in Kamloops. Image: Kamloops this Week

Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

The third victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kamloops has died.

Two Thompson Rivers University international students were killed and two others were taken to hospital on Nov. 3 after a pick-up truck travelling at a high rate of speed failed to stop for a stop sign at First Avenue and hit a car.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the driver of the pick-up truck fled the area before emergency services arrived.

Now, one of the men taken to hospital on the morning of the crash has died of his injuries. The man was in his 30s and was also a Thompson Rivers University international student.

Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit have identified the alleged driver of the pick-up truck and the investigation is progressing, stated Cpl. Shelkie.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

“We would like to thank the media and the public for assisting us in identifying a witness who was on First Avenue that night. The police have since spoken with this individual. We are now looking for an unidentified female who assisted in first aid at the scene,” said Cpl. Shelkie.

The woman is described as:

  • 5-foot-7 in height
  • 140 – 150 pounds
  • Brown hair in a pony tail
  • Dark clothing
  • From the scene she walked away alone northbound on 1st Avenue.

“The BC Coroners Service is also conducting separate fact-finding investigations to determine how, where, when and by what means these three deceased men came to their deaths,” explained Cpl. Shelkie.

No charges have been laid in this incident.

READ MORE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP
Next story
Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Just Posted

This year’s Smile Cookie campaign vastly exceeds expectations

‘It blew everything we expected to do out of the water’

New Ashcroft water treatment plant is up and running

A grand opening and public tours are planned for Nov. 19

Suspect wanted for crimes in Kamloops, Merritt, Kelowna

Public asked to be on lookout for a burgundy Dodge Ram D-150 pickup

Proposed new Ashcroft-Cache Creek Golf Society in the works

‘We’re trying to get a plan in place’

Sage Sound Singers bring Fiddler on the Roof to Ashcroft

‘It’s quite a challenge to accomplish what we have accomplished’

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Most Read