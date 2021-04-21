This is only a test: TNRD emergency notification coming April 23

TNRD will be sending a test message using its emergency notification system to all registered users

Residents of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) who have downloaded the TNRD’s free Voyent Alert! emergency notification system will be getting a test alert at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 23.

The test alert will go out by SMS text, phone call, email, and as a notification through the app, depending on what type of messaging each individual has registered for.

“Unlike the provincial system, residents must subscribe first to receive these alerts,” says Kevin Skrepnek, TNRD Emergency Program Coordinator. “We encourage all TNRD residents to do so ahead of the 2021 flood and wildfire seasons.”

Since the system was launched in June 2020, the TNRD has been using it to send advisories to residents on its community water systems.

In the event of an evacuation alert or order being put in place due to flood or wildfire, this alert system will be a vital way of alerting and updating the public. If a critical incident notification is pushed out, the message will include need-to-know details, including a very brief overview of the incident and instructions if any action is required.

The Village of Ashcroft launched its own Voyent Alert! emergency notification system in February 2021. Notifications sent on the Ashcroft system will only pertain to events within the village’s boundaries, and will not be on the TNRD system.

Cache Creek has also joined the system, which was expected to go live on April 20.

The process to sign up for alerts is simple and anonymous. For mobile app alerts, download and install the Voyent Alert! app from the Apple or Google Play stores. For email, text message, or voice call alerts, register online at https://register.voyent-alert.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Thompson Nicola Regional District