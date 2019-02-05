Glenn Mandziuk, President and CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, with the World Travel Award TOTA won for the second year in a row.

Thompson Okanagan Tourism picks up another international award

TOTA wins North America’s Responsible Tourism Award for second year running

In a repeat of last year’s win, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) was recently recognized by the World Travel Awards (WTA), winning the 2019 North America’s Responsible Tourism Award.

“This recognition is such an honour as it comes from tourism industry leaders from around the globe and reinforces the association’s commitment to advancing the region as a leader in sustainable responsible tourism,” says TOTA President and CEO Glenn Mandziuk. “As always, TOTA’s success wouldn’t be possible without the leadership, support, and innovation shown by our provincial Tourism Ministry, Destination British Columbia, community tourism and First Nations partners, and the over 4,500 member industry stakeholders from across the region.”

The Thompson Okanagan region is rapidly becoming known for its collective work to strive to grow the tourism industry in a manner that respects its social, cultural, environmental, and economic foundations.

“We have such a great team of professionals at TOTA, from the board and staff to contractors and agency partners who are a huge part of this and a true reflection of their strong efforts,” notes Mandziuk. “Further, to be recognized in successive years is truly special for us all.”

The award was announced at the 2019 Caribbean and North America gala ceremony held in Jamaica on Jan. 28. The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nurse accused of raping patient in Arizona pleads not guilty

Just Posted

Cache Creek Town Hall meeting addresses community’s concerns about crime

Residents had questions about the recent homicide, transients, Block Watch, and more.

Ashcroft council hires engineering firm to update subdivision bylaw

Plus a grant application, support for Gold Country, and questions at the last council meeting

Search suspended for missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner was last seen on Jan. 26, and the search for him was suspended on Feb. 3.

Local News Briefs: Free Ladies Night at the Ashcroft Curling Club

Plus free workshops, Meal and a Movie, a hockey fundraiser, events at Drylands Arena, and more.

Third closure of Ashcroft emergency department in six weeks

Emergency department to close night of Sunday, Feb. 10.

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2

Ex-Cap Beagle gets standing ovation in return to Washington

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Changes will be implemented as soon as possible, Mike Farnworth says

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

Most Read