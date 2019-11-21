Three Ashcroft RCMP constables receive Award of Valour

Highest award for a B.C. police officer given for heroic actions during 2018 mudslides

Three Ashcroft RCMP detachment constables and a Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) constable have received Awards of Valour at the 38th annual Police Honours Night at Government House in Victoria. They are among 114 law enforcement members who were recognized for their bravery and dedication.

Constables Daniel Caston (CTIS), Cortney Hodges, Lee Taylor, and Nicholas Theoret rescued 12 motorists, including a young child, who were trapped by several mudslides along Highway 99 on Aug. 11, 2018. Peter Shearer of Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement joined the four constables in responding to calls from stranded motorists, as well as six people trapped in their house by a mudslide following heavy rains.

The five walked in four kilometres to the site over several mudslides, carrying ropes and life jackets, and were able to bring everyone out safely.

The four RCMP constables were nominated for the Award of Valour by Ashcroft RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Kathleen Fitzgerald.

“There were people trapped in a home, several people trapped in cars, and a group of motorcyclists trapped between slides,” Fitzgerald told the Journal last year. “The [five of them] not only went above and beyond, they performed heroically under extreme conditions.”

At the Nov. 21 Police Honours Night, 30 officers received the Award of Valour, the highest award for a police officer in B.C.. The award recognizes officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect others from harm.

“It takes a special kind of person to serve in law enforcement, those who know the dangers and challenges of their profession but remain committed to serve with pride and never shy away from their duty,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Tonight’s honourees are examples of that commitment in action and on behalf of all British Columbians, we thank officers just like them all across the province for their immeasurable contributions to public safety.”

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin and Farnworth presented awards to officers of all ranks from municipal departments and the RCMP for their bravery in life-saving incidents, their devotion above and beyond the call of duty, and their work to make B.C.’s communities safer.

“Those recognized tonight have demonstrated exemplary courage and conviction,” Austin said. “It is an honour to hear the stories of these brave men and women, who serve British Columbians often at the risk of their own lives. We thank them for their service and acknowledge all who support them to do such impactful work for the province.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island
Next story
65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Just Posted

Three Ashcroft RCMP constables receive Award of Valour

Highest award for a B.C. police officer given for heroic actions during 2018 mudslides

Ashcroft council receives winter road maintenance update

Council also votes to enter a float in this year’s Santa Parade

Cache Creek council report

Issues at Cache Creek water treatment plant are a big concern

The Rundown: Clinton News

High speed internet in Clinton hits a roadblock, and more from recent Clinton council meeting

Clinton-area author draws on own experiences for her books

Dorothy Jepp grew up on High Bar First Nation and writes the books she wanted to see as a child

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Most Read