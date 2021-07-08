Three sessions of group swim lessons available at Ashcroft pool

Get support at The Equality Project

The Equality Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek will be open (as much as possible) for anyone in need. If the flag is flying and the green sign is out, the clubhouse is open. Normal hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

There are two computers with internet access available, food to eat on-site or take with you, dog and cat food, clothing, household items, and emotional support for those who need it. For more information, call (250) 457-6485.

Keep cool at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone wanting to cool down. Pets are welcome. For information call (250) 453-9177.

Watering restrictions

Please note that as per their bylaws, watering restrictions are in force in Ashcroft and Clinton, with odd-numbered addresses watering on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered addresses watering on even-numbered days. There is no watering in Clinton between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and no watering in Ashcroft between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. For more information, please contact the respective village offices (Ashcroft at 250-453-9161, Clinton at 250-459-2261) or visit their Facebook pages (Village of Ashcroft and Clinton Chatter).

Cache Creek residents are also being asked to restrict their watering to the odd/even pattern noted above. For more information, call the village office at (250) 457-6237 or check the Cache Creek-Info Facebook page.

Cache Creek and Clinton gyms open

The gyms in Cache Creek and Clinton have reopened. Please note that in both facilities, equipment must be sanitized before and after use with the sanitizer provided, and users are asked to keep their distance from others.

The Cache Creek gym (at the community hall) is available from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Anyone interested in membership can sign up at the village office on Quartz Road. Membership is $5 per month, plus a $20 refundable deposit for a key fob.

The Clinton gym (at the village office) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but will be closed between 5 and 6 a.m. each day for cleaning. There is no charge for users for July and August. To access the gym, you must register at the village office on Cariboo Highway, where you will be provided with a swipe card for access.

Group swimming lessons at Ashcroft pool

The Ashcroft pool is able to offer a limited number of group swim lessons from July 13 to 23, July 27 to Aug. 6, and Aug. 10 to 20 for a variety of age groups. The sessions run in the mornings, Tuesday through Friday inclusive.

To register, or for more information, please visit the pool during regular hours (no phone registration). More details, as well as the pool schedule, can be found on the Ashcroft Pool and Park Facebook page.

Closures at gun club

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association has closed the upper and lower ranges at its facility south of Cache Creek until further notice due to the extreme heat and resulting fire hazard. They do not want to risk a ricochet on steel or rock striking up a fire, and thank members for their understanding.

The executive will send out a notice about when the range will re-open once there are cooler temperatures and rain to wet down the range and surrounding area.

HUB raffle

The Ashcroft HUB is currently running a raffle to raise funds for much-needed repairs to the building. First prize is an original painting by Royden Josephson; second prize is $500 in gift cards; and third prize is two rounds of 18 holes of golf at Big Horn Golf and Country Club.

Tickets are $2 each, and can be purchased at the HUB at 711 Hill Street.

Fabulous Festivals grants

Beginning July 12, Northern Development Initiative Trust will be accepting applications to its Fabulous Festivals and Events funding program. Registered non-profits can apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding to assist with the costs of hosting unique festivals and events in Northern and Central B.C., as far south as Spences Bridge.

This funding program helps promote the region as a destination for tourism while improving the sustainability of and/or expanding existing events. Applicants can take advantage of NDIT’s new online application system to easily submit their grant application and to conveniently check the status as staff process the application. Visit the Fabulous Festivals and Events program page at https://bit.ly/3jIUXEM to learn more.

Medal of Good Citizenship

This year the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship will recognize people from across the province who have gone above and beyond to offer help and kindness to others during the COVID-19 pandemic without expectation of reward.

Please nominate people you feel meet the criteria. To be considered for this year, nominations must be received by Sept. 19, 2021 and must have a COVID-19 response focus. Nomination forms and details regarding the criteria are available online at https://bit.ly/3hiJmdG. For more information, contact the Honours and Awards Secretariat at 1-778-974-6259 or at bchonoursandawards@gov.bc.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftLocal News