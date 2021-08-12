Three suspects arrested in Cache Creek after Ashcroft robbery

Suspects arrested after Ashcroft robbery

On July 20, Ashcroft RCMP responded to a robbery involving a firearm at a residence on Eastern Avenue, south of Cornwall Road. Three suspects had entered the home and left after taking an item. The suspects were located in Cache Creek immediately following the report, and arrested by members of the RCMP Southeast District Highway Patrol. They are now facing numerous charges, including robbery, break and enter, and several firearms-related offences.

“We’d like to thank the members of the Southeast District Highway Patrol for their help in locating and arresting these suspects,” says Cpl. Jeffrey Raffle, Ashcroft RCMP. “Their timely assistance was invaluable and we are lucky to have their team stationed out of Ashcroft detachment.”

Philatelist association steps up

On July 21, a stamp collection was handed in to the front counter at the Ashcroft detachment after it was found in the Cache Creek area. This was the second large stamp collection to have been recovered in the last month, with the other sizeable collection located in the Penticton/Oliver area, and a press release was posted by the BC RCMP in the hope of returning the stamps “to sender”.

Ashcroft RCMP have now engaged the assistance of OMPA (Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association) to help identify the owners of the two collections.

“These collections have been an obvious labour of love for someone,” says Cst. Richard Wright, Ashcroft RCMP. “We’re very grateful for the assistance of OMPA, which has led to tips coming in to our investigators from as far away as White Rock.”

Vehicle rollover

On Aug. 3, Ashcroft RCMP responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 97C, close to Barnes Lake Road. The single vehicle involved had lost traction on the road and rolled over into the ditch at roadside. The vehicle was extensively damaged but, fortunately, the female driver received only minor abrasions.

“This incident serves as a worthy reminder for us all to ensure our vehicles are well maintained,” says Cst. Christopher Buckland, Southeast District Highway Patrol. “The winding and hilly terrain around Ashcroft demands that we are being safe while driving, especially as we are coming into the fall months.”

If you have information about any Ashcroft RCMP files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



