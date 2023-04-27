Tickets available for Rotary Citizens of the Year gala

Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek president Theresa Takacs (r) with 2019 Ashcroft Citizen of the Year recipient Esther Lang in June 2022. This year’s honorees will be recognized at a special Sweet and Savoury Social on May 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Income tax volunteers

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program can probably help you prepare and file your 2022 return.

There is no charge for the service. For more information, or to find out if you qualify, contact Vivian Edwards (250-457-7081) or Chris Webster (250-453-9534) for those living in and around Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, and Cache Creek; Joanne McDaniels (250-319-3408) for those living in and around Savona; or Yvette May (250-212-5506, email ymay@bcwireless.com) or John White (250-377-5848, email jewhite2680@gmail.com) for those living in and around Clinton. The service operates until the first week of May.

Travelogue of Israel

Esther Lang and Eleanor Bond are presenting a Travelogue of Israel, featuring a tour of Biblical sites, at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the Sage Hills Church (1244 Mesa Vista Drive, Ashcroft). All are invited to this free presentation, which will detail the two women’s travel experiences in Israel.

Plant sale and swap

A reminder that Ashcroft Communities in Bloom is holding its annual plant sale and swap from April 28 to May 19 at 210 Brink Street, Ashcroft. Anyone who has plants that they don’t want or need can place them on the tables provided (please label the items if possible), and anyone looking for additions to their garden can help themselves.

Donations are gratefully accepted (place them in the box that will be attached to the fence), and will go towards beautification projects in the community. Plants will be added to the tables throughout the sale, so feel free to check back often for new items.

Savona pancake breakfast

The Savona Seniors OAPO is holding a pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 29 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Savona Seniors’ Centre. Tickets are $15 per person (adult), or $6 for children aged 6 to 12 years; children under six are free.

Bring the whole family down to enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, coffee, and juice. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any member of the Savona Seniors’ group.

Clinton Seedy Sunday

The Clinton Communities in Bloom Beautification Society will be hosting its annual Seedy Sunday on Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall. Admission is by donation.

The event will feature a seed exchange (by donation), local seed and plant vendors, information videos, and info about invasive species, the FireSmart program, beekeeping, and the Butterflyway Project. Representatives from the Kamloops Food Policy Council and the Bonaparte Watershed Society will be there, lunch and refreshments will be available on site, attendees can be entered into draws for door prizes, and there will be free activities for the kids.

CADOSA meeting

Want to find out more about the Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsman Association? All are welcome at their meetings, which take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Legion. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, May 3.

CPR-C training

Cardiac arrests often happen at home, and being prepared can mean a quicker response. Someone trained in CPR can start CPR before the ambulance arrives, increasing the patient’s chance of survival.

Training is more important than ever in rural areas, and the Clinton Health Care Alliance is holding a one-day CPR-C training course (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) on both Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8. The cost for the course is only $25 per person; the rest of the costs will be subsidized.

For more information, or to register, email clintonhealthcarealliance@gmail.com.

Rotary Citizens of the Year

The Rotary Club of Ashcroft and Cache Creek will be holding its annual Citizens of the Year celebration on Thursday, May 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. This year the event will take the form of a Sweet and Savoury Social, which will include appetizers, dessert, and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $25 each, and can be purchased at the HUB, at the Royal Bank in Cache Creek, and at Interior Savings in Ashcroft, as well as online at https://bit.ly/3N5NSNg (a service fee applies to online purchases).

All are welcome to come out and honour this year’s Citizen of the Year honorees: Shirley Holowchuk (Ashcroft and Area); Max Beckett (Cache Creek and area); Chief Christine Walkem (TNRD Area “I”); and Moira Kopanyas (student/youth from any area).

Ladies’ Night

Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 13, when the Ashcroft HUB will be hosting a Ladies’ Night from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event will feature a fashion show, door prizes, a silent auction and 50/50 draw, self-care DIY stations, vendors, appetizers, and signature drinks. Tickets are $20 per person, and if you have a group who would like to sit together you can reserve a table.

For more information, or to book, go to https://bit.ly/3A9yZBL or contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Drawing with Heidi

Come to the Ashcroft HUB and learn how to draw with local artist Heidi Alther, who has been teaching art for many years. There will be two four-week sessions: one for adults (aged 16+) running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from May 23 to June 14, and one for youth aged 10 to 14 running from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from May 24 to June 14.

The cost is $60 per person, and includes all materials. To book, go to https://bit.ly/43GTF1x or contact the HUB.

New principal in Lytton

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) has announced that Shawn Merke has decided to continue his leadership at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet school. After spending a few weeks at the school, and with students, staff, and community members, Merke has seen what a wonderful learning community KSS is, and looks forward to remaining there as principal.

Merke is an experienced principal who has been a member of the Gold Trail team since 2018, and the district is grateful to him and for the stability this provides for everyone at Kumsheen School.

Red Cross Friendly Calls

Are you feeling lonely or isolated? Would you like someone to talk with on a regular basis, or someone to connect with?

Join the Red Cross Friendly Calls program, where you will be paired with a trained Red Cross volunteer who will call you on a regular basis for a quick two-minute chat or for a social conversation. The service is for anyone who is feeling isolated or lonely, who may have limited family and social connections, or who feels they could benefit from more social interaction. Volunteers can also help connect you with resources that are available in your community.

The service is free to anyone aged 18 and older. To register, or for more information, call 1-833-474-0360, or email friendlycallsbc@redcross.ca.



