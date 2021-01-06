Tiny home stolen from Fraser Canyon Christmas Day recovered in Lillooet

Theives used Uhaul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

After a week of police work and a family’s plea over social media, a tiny home stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon has been recovered 100 kilometres north of the area, in Lillooet.

The theft happened on Christmas Day from a shared property owned by Ben Garratt and friends. Thieves used a Uhaul truck to cart away the entire tiny home and its contents as well as a riding lawn mower, a fireplace and just about anything else that could be stolen from the property.

After receiving a tip on New Years Eve about a suspect attempting to sell a tiny home to the tipster, police recovered upwards of $80,000 worth of stolen property from a Lillooet home.

“When I turned up there with the kids and just noticed that the bolt had been cut on the front gate…and as soon as I came down the driveway I noticed that the tiny house was gone,” Garratt said when reached on Dec. 31. “It’s not a small thing to move a tiny house.”

Garratt builds tiny homes for a living, specifically tiny homes with non-toxic, repurposed and salvaged materials with his company Tiny Healthy Homes. The tiny home which was stolen would be worth around $55,000, it’s the second home he built and it’s been part of his family for over five years or what “feels like forever.”

The other homes on the property located south of Boston Bar – a house, a cabin and a shed – were virtually cleaned out with the thieves making away with among other things a propane fireplace, a variety of tools including a riding lawn mower and a chainsaw, an inflatable raft, bedding and even food.

After receiving information about the theft Dec. 28, Boston Bar RCMP patrolled the area and connected with neighbouring police detachments to track down the eight-by-17 foot tiny home. Yet it wasn’t until a person reported that someone had attempted to sell them a tiny home in Lilloett that police were able to locate the stolen property.

A man associated with the property was taken into police custody, questioned and released. On Jan. 3 police returned to the property with a search warrant, seizing property allegedly stolen from Garratt’s property. A generator reported stolen from Coldstream in the North Okanagan was also recovered.

A 48-year-old Lilloet man faces charges in relation to the theft, his first court appearance is set for March 9 in Lillooet Provincial Court.

‘It doesn’t feel safe there’

Garratt and a group had purchased the land in the Fraser Canyon this summer, with plans to live there on and off and eventually move there as a small community. After this theft he said he’s been questioning whether this is the community where he and his friends would like to do this.

What’s for certain is the family won’t be back until the spring as it doesn’t feel too safe there any longer. “We were planning on spending the holiday season there but the house is empty. So I don’t think we’ll be back there until spring to reasess where we’re at. It doesn’t feel safe there,” he said.

Yet the community’s response after Garratt’s sister posted about the theft on a Boston Bar area Facebook group, has been heartening. “After getting sort of beaten down by that and feeling like the area is dangerous or that the community doesn’t care, it’s clear that the community does care and the majority of people there are really nice people,” Garrett said of the supportive messages and tips he and his family have received so far. Tips including footage of the tiny home being driven through Boston Bar.

Their online appeals actually helped solve another theft of two tiny homes from Surrey on Dec. 28 Garratt said, when someone saw the post and said they’d noticed another tiny home being pulled into a driveway the morning after the Surrey theft.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Just Posted

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Tiny home stolen from Fraser Canyon Christmas Day recovered in Lillooet

Theives used Uhaul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
Moderna vaccine distributed to remote, rural Interior Health communities

Interior Health starts to receive and deploy COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Amid Capitol violence, Facebook, Twitter remove Trump video

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Oliver’s Sunnybank Retirement Home

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

Most Read