Tiny home stolen from Fraser Canyon Christmas Day recovered in Lillooet

Theives used Uhaul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

After a week of police work and a family’s plea over social media, a tiny home stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon has been recovered 100 kilometres north of the area, in Lillooet.

The theft happened on Christmas Day from a shared property owned by Ben Garratt and friends. Thieves used a Uhaul truck to cart away the entire tiny home and its contents as well as a riding lawn mower, a fireplace and just about anything else that could be stolen from the property.

After receiving a tip on New Years Eve about a suspect attempting to sell a tiny home to the tipster, police recovered upwards of $80,000 worth of stolen property from a Lillooet home.

“When I turned up there with the kids and just noticed that the bolt had been cut on the front gate…and as soon as I came down the driveway I noticed that the tiny house was gone,” Garratt said when reached on Dec. 31. “It’s not a small thing to move a tiny house.”

Garratt builds tiny homes for a living, specifically tiny homes with non-toxic, repurposed and salvaged materials with his company Tiny Healthy Homes. The tiny home which was stolen would be worth around $55,000, it’s the second home he built and it’s been part of his family for over five years or what “feels like forever.”

The other homes on the property located south of Boston Bar – a house, a cabin and a shed – were virtually cleaned out with the thieves making away with among other things a propane fireplace, a variety of tools including a riding lawn mower and a chainsaw, an inflatable raft, bedding and even food.

After receiving information about the theft Dec. 28, Boston Bar RCMP patrolled the area and connected with neighbouring police detachments to track down the eight-by-17 foot tiny home. Yet it wasn’t until a person reported that someone had attempted to sell them a tiny home in Lilloett that police were able to locate the stolen property.

A man associated with the property was taken into police custody, questioned and released. On Jan. 3 police returned to the property with a search warrant, seizing property allegedly stolen from Garratt’s property. A generator reported stolen from Coldstream in the North Okanagan was also recovered.

A 48-year-old Lilloet man faces charges in relation to the theft, his first court appearance is set for March 9 in Lillooet Provincial Court.

‘It doesn’t feel safe there’

Garratt and a group had purchased the land in the Fraser Canyon this summer, with plans to live there on and off and eventually move there as a small community. After this theft he said he’s been questioning whether this is the community where he and his friends would like to do this.

What’s for certain is the family won’t be back until the spring as it doesn’t feel too safe there any longer. “We were planning on spending the holiday season there but the house is empty. So I don’t think we’ll be back there until spring to reasess where we’re at. It doesn’t feel safe there,” he said.

Yet the community’s response after Garratt’s sister posted about the theft on a Boston Bar area Facebook group, has been heartening. “After getting sort of beaten down by that and feeling like the area is dangerous or that the community doesn’t care, it’s clear that the community does care and the majority of people there are really nice people,” Garrett said of the supportive messages and tips he and his family have received so far. Tips including footage of the tiny home being driven through Boston Bar.

Their online appeals actually helped solve another theft of two tiny homes from Surrey on Dec. 28 Garratt said, when someone saw the post and said they’d noticed another tiny home being pulled into a driveway the morning after the Surrey theft.

